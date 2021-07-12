All talk, no action

Dear Editor,

There is a Japanese proverb which suggests that “the mouth is cursed”. This concurs with the law of God, which declares that what comes out in one's speech and actions is representative of what is in one's heart, and this is what defiles us. What it defiles even more is the hypocritical disconnect between what one says and what one does.

Enter Jamaica and its criminal violence and top-of-the chart murder rate, 'beating' places like Mexico, where mass graves of the assassinated are often found, and Guatemala and El Salvador, which see significant migration rates because of non-war violence. What obtains with Jamaica's national security is nauseating 'political gymnastics', supported by lots of speeches, pomp, and pageantry, but little action.

In the not-too-distant past, our commander-in-chief, Andrew Holness, seemed to have suggested that there are some mystical or suspect forces at work that continuously negate his 'successful' inroads into crime – all of this with what appeared to be a smirk on his face. These same leaders, who are tasked with maintaining peace, security, and the well-being of our people, have become so complacent, and perhaps inept, that they don't even appear weary, frazzled, or torn up about this crime debacle that we are in. They continuously say they are fighting crime, but look to the heavens when the people demand results.

Just the other day, a senior member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force beamed as he announced the seizure of phones and other contraband, which were proven to have been linked to orders given by detainees to their outside cronies to commit murders. Now, how can we put a lid on crime in a society when we cannot do so in a monitored and controlled lock-up facility? Where is the will to stem the scourge of crime on our nation, if dons can order 'hits' from behind bars?

Action, not well-articualted promises, is what we need from our prime minister and security minister.

Andre O Sheppy

