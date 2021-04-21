Allow us to bear arms

Allow us to bear armsWednesday, April 21, 2021
Dear Editor,
I am pro-gun. Were it up to me, all Jamaicans would have the right to bear a gun.
Gunmen normally attack unarmed citizens. I believe if all citizens had the right to protect themselves, gunmen would think carefully before they make an approach.
What obtains now is that the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) operates with a lot of bureaucracy for even middle class applicants to protect themselves.
But the truth is, while the gun is the implement of choice for murder in Jamaica, even if we take away the gun people will find ways to commit murder.
Suppose a law-abiding citizen wants to protect his family and property from criminals, but he can't get his firearm the legal way. He can't afford to pay for 24-hour private security. He then reports to the police that he's being extorted by the criminals, but the police aren't acting on it. If that law-abiding citizen decides to take matters in his own hand by getting a gun, he, even with good intentions, is now classified as a gunman. Should that person get over 10 years in prison for being in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition?
I am pro-cop and pro-law, but all cases can't be treated the same. I can't, in good conscience, support light sentences for known gang members, but if a law-biding citizen gets caught in the mix, some lenience ought to be allowed.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
