Amend, not ban, Prime Minister

Dear Editor,

My condolence to the family of the four-year-old boy, Nashawn Brown, who lost his life allegedly due to a beating from his stepfather. It's a very unfortunate situation.

Prime Minister (PM) Andrew Holness is a long-time opponent of corporal punishment, so his stance and the timing of his comments are not a surprise. However, to use this unfortunate situation and a few others as evidence to argue against corporal punishment is ill-advised.

Banning corporal punishment in the homes and schools won't make Jamaica a crime-free society, and to call for such a ban is to suggest that all parents are wicked and don't know what they're doing. Government should leave the issue of corporal punishment up to the parents and guardians.

Additionally, the proposal to ban is not well-supported because many Labourites, and even Comrades, still support this type of punishment. The PM would receive more support if, instead of repealing the the law, he sought to amend it.

The law should be specific about what actions are prosecutable. For example, hitting a child in the head should be a no-no.

I hope PM Holness is not allowing the two-thirds majority to get to his head.

Most parents love their children, and corporal punishment is used in the home mainly to discipline unruly children, not to abuse them.

Woke activists who compare corporal punishment to slavery are watering down the suffering endured by the slaves.

Parents, guardians, and educators, if you're administering corporal punishment, please don't do it when you're angry because some of you are unable to control your anger, and deadly mistakes could happen.

As a child, I wasn't a fan of corporal punishment, but as I grew into a wiser man, I understood that my parents and educators issued corporal punishment not because they hated me, but because they wanted the best for me.

Teddylee Gray

teddylee.gray@gmail.com