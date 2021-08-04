America must pay!

Dear Editor,

The only thing worse than slavery is the outrage that African Americans are still fighting for reparation for slavery.

Slavery was no holiday. Slavery was 89,790 days of catastrophic human torture. Slavery was 100 per cent about money for America, with unmistakable depraved indifference to the torture and suffering of the enslaved.

Bible scriptures were actually distorted and Jesus's holy name was abused to justify and sanctify the protracted hellish exploitation of the slaves.

Therefore, in lieu of the worthless Juneteenth holiday settlement, the US Government must immediately pay the US$4,325,829.56 America legally and morally owes — 156 years past due — to all American descendants of enslaved people for promptly making America the richest and most powerful country on Earth.

I know we mean well; however, we are actually celebrating Juneteenth with careless disregard to the savage reality that we still are not free. This only further cheapens our worth and our dignity as human beings.

Today, we as a black people are still in the absolute worst condition in America and on Earth. So, what is there to celebrate?

The unquestionable reason America is the richest and most powerful country is slavery. Yet, except for Native Americans, we, as descendants of enslaved Africans, are still the poorest people in America and absolutely the poorest in the world.

For example, according to the United Nations, the United States consistently receives, by far, more immigrants than any other country. Further, according to the US Department of State, the largest number of legal immigrants come from China. Why? Because America is the richest and most powerful country on Earth.

In other words, America fiendishly conducted and condoned the most disturbing and deadly system of slavery in human existence and, as a result, became the “Land of opportunity”…opportunity for “The American dream” for everybody except African Americans.

According to the Government's own website ( foreignassistance.gov), the US Government has so much money, Congress literally gives away more than US$117,218,261.15 every single day to other countries due to, I believe, America's incalculable profits from slavery. America gives most of the free money to Israel.

Today, African Americans are still, by far, the most racially discriminated aginst, oppressed, and denied of justice group of people in America and the whole world.

Demand that the US Government pay African Americans US$4,325,829.56 reparations, now!

Clinton L Black

thepurposeofhumanlife@yahoo.com