An act of sabotage?

Dear Editor,

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 the Jamaican health sector was hijacked by a few unpatriotic junior doctors. This so-called sick-out/industrial action by junior doctors was seen as a way to force the Government's hand to bow to pressure and accede to their will. Many individuals turned up at hospitals from near and far, only to be turned away.

I would liken their action to an attempted coup, and an act to destabilise the country. To my knowledge, this act was led by the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (JMDA), resulting from a dispute in one sector of the country (South East Regional Health Authority) and not the entire island. It is unimaginable that the country was hijacked for a minor dispute in a single region and not a widespread problem. This sick-out could be considered as worse than the January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill riot in Washington, DC, USA, as the health of Jamaican citizens had been used as a pawn by the JMDA to satisfy its own agenda.

I would suggest to the junior doctors, going forward, that before you participate in industrial action, check the facts before you drop the axes. To the Jamaica Medical Doctors Association I would say, in a democratic society we do not throw tantrums or sway others with tantrums; we go back to the bargaining table and we renegotiate. We submit counter-offers, we ask for fringe benefits, and we exhaust all avenues. We do not commit acts of sabotage.

Christopher Johnson

Hanover

Chrisron23@gmail.com