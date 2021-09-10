An expression of condolence

An expression of condolenceFriday, September 10, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Church Teachers' College notes with regret the untimely passing of Dr Newton Cleghorne, who served as vice-president of student services at our neighbouring educational institution, Northern Caribbean University (NCU).
At a time when students' learning experiences and academic achievements are challenged by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the loss of an important link in navigating successfully is indeed most difficult and challenging at this time.
We extend to his family and colleagues our prayers and condolence.
As well, on behalf of the Church Teachers' College Board of Management, vice-principals, staff, students and alumni association, we also extend our condolence to the families of three of our recent graduates of Batch 53 - Renesha Honeyghan, Andre Guthrie and D'Jair Bulgin, who passed during the summer before receiving their bachelor of education degrees at the upcoming joint TCJ/UWI graduation, and to the family of our groundsman Winston Ellis.
To have lost three budding teachers at this time in our nation's education quest in reaching those who are deemed “left behind in a pandemic” is indeed tragic.
May we be comforted with these words from Bernard of Cluny's hymn Jerusalem the Golden:
“There is the throne of David;
and there, from care released,
the song of them that triumph,
the shout of them that feast;
and they who with their Leader
have conquered in the fight,
forever and forever
are clad in robes of white.”
May their souls rest in peace and light perpetual shine upon them.
Dr Garth Anderson
Principal
Church Teachers' College
Mandeville, Manchester
garth.anderson@ctc.edu.jm
