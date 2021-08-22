Another appeal for Haiti

It saddens us to read reports that Haitians affected by last week's devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake looted an aid convoy on Friday. The action, while unacceptable, is understandable, given word coming out of Les Cayes — the area that bore the brunt of the earthquake damage — that relief teams are struggling to cope with the distribution of food and other necessities.

According to an Agence France Presse ( AFP) report published in today's edition of the Sunday Observer, the quantities of aid being distributed by humanitarian convoys have been insufficient and those tasked with delivering supplies often lack logistical expertise.

Looters, AFP reported, were able to storm one of two supply trucks before law enforcement intervened, and the remaining goods were haphazardly handed out at the local police station.

The wire service report also told us that desperate Haitians have had to rely on the generosity of their neighbours and relatives, many of whom have little to spare.

One man identified as Mr Marcel François, a father of two who was pulled from the rubble after three hours buried under concrete, is reported as saying that a friend of his, who came from the capital Port-au-Prince, brought him water and food which he shared with his neighbours. He also said his friend gave him some clothes.

This is no way for people to live. In fact, the AFP report quotes another survivor of the earthquake, Mr Wilford Roosvelte, as saying just that: “We live a miserable life. The ground is flooded because of the rain. This is where people sleep. No one from the authorities has come to help us.”

Last week, in this space, we made the point that any project to help beleaguered Haiti must be properly planned, coordinated, and executed, because too often in the past — including the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake disaster — attempts at providing worthwhile assistance to that country have gone awry.

We fear that Haitians will be subjected a similar experience as in 2010 because reports out of the country are suggesting that, although humanitarian workers have warned against repeating the mistakes that hampered the response at that time, tent cities are already appearing across vacant lots in urban centres.

Last week's earthquake killed more than 2,000 people and destroyed or damaged upwards of 130,000 homes. The 2010 earthquake left significant damage in the capital and killed over 200,000 people.

It will take a lot to have the country and its people recover from such devastating blows.

But, as we have stated before, all of Haiti's neighbours — rich and poor — should make it their duty to help.

The Haitian people deserve a break. Their suffering has been too much.