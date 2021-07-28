Another woman on the PNP's radar

Dear Editor,

It's so unfortunate that the People's National Party (PNP) seems to have developed a strategy of attacking women; Ann-Marie Vaz was first and she silenced them. It now appears that Rhoda Moy Crawford is on their radar.

In the most recent event hosted by the PNP in Manchester Central, Richard Azan and Ian Hayles both delivered a monstrous and unfounded attack on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester Central Rhoda Moy Crawford.

The distasteful onslaught of the two unseated Members of Parliament represents a brand of misguided politics lacking true sportsmanship, respect, and insight into the problems of their own party.

Indeed, this attack was needless; however, what it truly represents is the PNP's lack of vision for a more inclusive and refreshing political landscape.

The Manchester Central MP is a representative of a party and Government dedicated to gender equality and inclusiveness, as evidenced by the record-breaking number of women who contested seats on behalf of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the most recent general election.

It is not uncommon for members of opposing parties to take jabs at each other; however, in this instance, Crawford's accomplishment of slaying a PNP giant, Peter Bunting — a feat that was largely unforeseen by the Jamaican population — should have been a humbling signal to the PNP that their archaic political tactics are gradually being buried in the sands of time.

The reproval of MP Crawford by the two PNP members is further exacerbated by the fact that one of them — Ian Hayles — has been widely deemed a political failure by both sides of the political landscape, having lost a constituency that had been part of the PNP's complement of seats for the last three general elections.

Crawford's successes, thus far, are a testament to and launch pad for what she, along with the JLP, can accomplish in the future to better serve the people of Jamaica.

It is heartening to see that the People's National Party's Women's Movement has demanded that both Azan and Hayles apologise for their comments.

Zukie Jarrett

Zukie.jarrett@gmail.com