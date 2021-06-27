Apologies due to Messrs Joseph Burey, AJ Nicholson

There are inescapable parallels to be drawn between the case of Mr Joseph Burey in 1983 and that of Mr AJ Nicholson in 2021 that could serve as signposts to the future.

In both cases, the parliamentarians, wittingly or unwittingly, appear to have muddied the names of citizens they had sworn to protect, likely, because of politically partisan considerations, but by doing so appear to have violated their entrenched rights and freedoms.

In the case of Mr Burey, a public servant in the Foreign Ministry, the allegation was made in Parliament that he had been involved in a Cuban-Russian (read communist) kidnap and murder plot. No charge was ever laid against him, nor was he ever tried or convicted for any criminal offence.

Nevertheless, Mr Burey was fired from his government job and his reputation sullied. He died in 2005 without being able to seek redress and without receiving any apology from any quarter.

In the case of Mr Nicholson, former Member of Parliament and senator, former attorney general, minister of justice and foreign minister, now private citizen, a claim of “cyber threat” was made against him in the Senate by Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith by means of e-mail sent by him to her.

Whatever the minister may believe, and she is entitled to her belief, a full release by this newspaper of the referenced e-mail for public scrutiny has revealed that her claim could not be substantiated. Yet, Mr Nicholson does not enjoy the right of legal redress.

This is because members of Jamaica's Parliament are gifted the privilege of immunity against prosecution, civil or criminal, for statements made in Parliament, no matter how false, reckless, and irresponsible, under Section 48 (3) of the Jamaican Constitution.

There are two hallowed legal and constitutional principles at stake in these two cases of Mr Burey and Mr Nicholson: the right to due process and the right to presumption of innocence. Both are provided for and protected by entrenchment in the constitution and are vital pillars of our frail yet functioning democracy and the proper administration of justice in our legal system.

There are other principles and considerations involved, including full adherence to the requirements of natural justice and the duty to uphold the honour and dignity of the Parliament.

Accordingly, this newspaper calls on the Government to issue from the highest level a posthumous apology to Mr Burey, and on Minister Johnson Smith to tender a full apology on the floor of the Senate to Mr Nicholson.

Such apologies to these two citizens woull also serve to correct the official record of Parliament in Hansard to reflect, and be in accord with, the truth that is generally known and accepted in the public domain.

Our democracy would be strengthened by these sincere acts of apology – Mr Burey's honour restored and Mr Nicholson's reputation burnished.

Minister Johnson Smith, for her part, would have demonstrated to all Jamaicans that she is worthy of being Jamaica's chief diplomat, magnanimous, and courageous as we in this space have always believed and expected her to be.