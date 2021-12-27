Archbishop Tutu's life an inspirational example for all

Even as Mr Nelson Mandela and other South African freedom fighters languished in prison through the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Boxing Day at age 90, never ceased to rail against the evils of Apartheid.

His was not a voice of war. First as priest, then as universally respected bishop, and eventually archbishop, he advocated peaceful methods in the push to rid South Africa of a white-dominated system which separated and valued people according to race, with blacks at the bottom as menials.

Though Archbishop Tutu passionately articulated non-violence, he refused to condemn those — not least the military wing of the African National Congress (ANC) — who increasingly turned to armed struggle against the intransigent fascism practised by the South African Government and white establishment.

He understood that oppressed people hold a moral right to liberate themselves.

Undeterred by the ever-present threat to life and freedom, Archbishop Tutu spoke out unrelentingly at home and abroad for liberty in South Africa and sections of wider Africa, where colonialism retained a foothold.

He continuously pressed for the strengthening of sanctions against South Africa as a means of expediting the death of Apartheid.

When Western powers actively supported opposition to communism in eastern Europe, Archbishop Tutu accused them of hypocrisy for failing to do the same for the liberation movement in southern Africa.

In the words of the imprisoned Mr Mandela, Archbishop Tutu — married with four children — became “public enemy number one for the powers that be…”

Not just for blacks, Asians and mixed-race people, but for the many progressive white people in South Africa, Archbishop Tutu became the voice of hope, justice, rightness and reason.

And, when the pragmatic Mr F W de Klerk, the last white South African president, stunned the world in 1990 by releasing Mr Mandela and other political prisoners and began the process towards the 1994 elections — the first ever in South Africa to be open to all races — Archbishop Tutu remained an influential voice.

The new Government headed by Mr Mandela tasked him with leadership of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to probe alleged crimes by all sides during Apartheid and the liberation struggle. It was an exercise which helped to 'drain poison' which would have surely turned deadly for the 'Rainbow Nation' had it been left to fester unattended.

The commission earned the wrath of some for perceived leniency towards those guilty of crimes against black South Africans during Apartheid.

With typical courage, Archbishop Tutu rejected such talk, insisting that without repentance and forgiveness the nation would be hindered.

That same fearless inclination underpinned his strident criticism of the ANC for alleged abuses and corruption in government.

Abroad, the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate was unswervingly committed to the cause of the Palestinian people.

Back home, he triggered controversy by advocating the rights of lesbians and gays, insisting he would never worship a “homophobic God”.

He breathed his last knowing that, while South Africa has made much progress since the early 1990s, there is still a long, long way to go. That said, South Africans and freedom-loving people everywhere will forever honour Archbishop Tutu for doing his part to the fullest, in service to country and humanity.

His life stands as an inspirational example for us all.