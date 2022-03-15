Are churches exempt from the Noise Abatement Act?

Dear Editor,

There is a small church in Hermitage, August Town, that puts out a speaker box every Sunday. The 'joyful noise' is so loud it is difficult to hold a normal conversation in my house, even though I live more than a quarter mile away.

I have called the August Town police several times about the noise disturbance, yet every Sunday they continue to rattle my eardrums.

I have a friend in Papine whose mother is very sick. A church set up a tent on an open lot nearby their house for a week-long crusade. The noise went on from evening into the night. Her sick mother was tormented by the racket every night.

These pastors are very selfish and inconsiderate. The police are also to be blamed as they seem to believe that churches are exempt from the Noise Abatement Act.

Fed up of the Noise