As US population growth slows, will America accept more Jamaicans?

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” — The New Colossus by Emma Lazarus.

The latest United States census is showing that the novel coronavirus pandemic has slowed the country's population growth, making immigration now a key factor, with 2021 going down as the year with the slowest population growth in America's history.

According to census data, not only did the rate of population growth fall to an unprecedented 0.1 per cent in 2021, but for the first time immigration is making up a majority of the growth, even at reduced levels.

The explanation is that Americans are dying at higher rates and having fewer babies — trends that are attributable to the pandemic which hit the US hardest. In the midst of this, the census shows, there are signs that immigration is picking up again.

What makes the census data even more interesting is that they come after a period which saw increased controls on immigration. At the same time, as efforts were being made to clamp down on illegal migrants, measures were also introduced to limit legal immigration by denying green cards for those who qualify for food stamps, Medicaid, housing vouchers, and various other forms of public assistance.

Yet, the overall share of Americans born in other countries is not only rising, but coming close to levels last seen in the late 19th Century.

As of last December, immigrants represented 14.1 per cent of the US population, comparable to the immigration boom of the 1960s and the record 14.8 per cent seen in 1890, shortly before Europeans migrated to the US in huge numbers, disembarking from ships at Ellis Island, known for the Statue of Liberty and Emma Lazarus's 1883 sonnet.

Jamaicans have always chosen to emigrate to the US, except for a period in the 1950s and 60s when tighter immigration controls forced many of them to head for Britain. When the United Kingdom also began to restrict them, the Jamaicans turned back to the US and Canada.

According to the US 1990 census, 59 per cent of Jamaicans in the country lived on the east coast and there were Jamaicans in every state in the union. Accessibility, family connections, the help of friends or church, jobs, group psychology, access to college and university education, and weather conditions explain the heavy concentration of Jamaican immigrants along the eastern coast.

Everyculture.com says Jamaican immigrants generally have four options once they arrive in the United States: The first, to remain as a temporary alien accumulating some 'Yankee dollars' to return home; the second, to immerse oneself within the culture and work for the improvement of the African American community; the third, to secure a good-paying job at a white institution or company, and live a life of being the conspicuous black family in town; and the fourth, to engage in academic and professional training to return home later.

Since the 1970s, Jamaicans seeking to gain permanent residence in the United States have mostly done so because of economic and social problems on the island. The question is, will the emerging immigration situation mean more opportunities for Jamaicans in the US?