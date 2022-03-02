Atheists and God

Dear Editor,

With the worsening crisis in the Ukraine, those who are already full-fledged atheist or merely on the fringe of atheism may think there are added reasons to further entrench their dismissal of God.

Evidently, atheists are not born, but are often led to the dismissal stance by either religious hypocrisy, frustrated hopes ,or deep disillusionment.

For an atheist, God's existence isn't so much about some kind of clinical or existential proof as it is about morality. Before many fell from so-called Christianity into atheism, their confidence in God had nothing to do with whether God's existence is materially provable.

Thus, for atheists, the central objection to God is in line with the philosopher Epicurus who reasons, if God is all good (benevolent) then God has the desire to end suffering. And if God is all powerful (omnipotent) then God has the ability to end suffering. Thereafter, if God does not end suffering, then God is either not all good, or is not all-powerful and is therefore not God.

Quite a useful and cogent deduction to remove God and, likely, disciples of Epicurus may use similar postulations with the current suffering in the Ukraine and elsewhere by raising God's non-intervention.

Homer Sylvester

Mount Vernon, New York

h2sylvester@gmail.com