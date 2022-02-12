Batting woes continue to haunt West Indies cricket

West Indies' 0-3 loss to India in the just concluded One-Day International (ODI) series in that Asian country of 1.3 billion people underlines the long-established gap between the Caribbean side and the world's top cricket-playing countries.

After their stirring 3-2 triumph just recently over England in a Twenty20 (T20) series in the Caribbean, there was some optimism that the regional side would compete well in India, as they did in a similar ODI series three years ago, even while losing 1-4 back then.

That was not to be. As was the case when they shockingly lost an ODI series 1-2 to Ireland at Sabina Park in January, West Indies found themselves unable to bat their quota of 50 overs against India in any of the games — an awful 'sin' and a recipe for defeat.

Perhaps the only excuse for the Caribbean side — apart from the ongoing COVID-19-related constraints — was the rushed nature of the trip to Asia. They left Barbados the day after completing their thrilling 3-2 T20 triumph over England, flew halfway around the world, quarantined for three days, had one proper training session, and were then thrown into competition against their powerful hosts.

That's poor preparation by any measure. Their weak showing in the first ODI was understandable in such circumstances. But by the second and third ODIs batsmen should have been standing their ground. They did not.

Hence the rebuke from Coach Mr Phil Simmons that while the bowlers played their part, the batsmen let the side down by not “assessing” situations properly.

He tells us that “batting is a huge concern and people have got to stand up now as we go into our next set of ODIs in June … and make sure they're batting for West Indies...”

Many of the same players, alongside others who have been watching from the sidelines, will now take on India in a three-match T20 series starting Wednesday. By then they should all be acclimatised. Also, there is the popular school of thought that despite the shambolic showing of a squad with largely older players at the T20 World Cup last year, West Indies, who were World Champions in 2012 and 2016, are more comfortable in international cricket's shortest format. We wait to see how next week goes.

As regards batting, the problem is, if anything, even more extreme for West Indies in Test cricket, the longest format of the game. In that regard we dare not forget that next month the Caribbean will be hosting England in a very important three-Test series.

For that reason, the start of a regional four-day tournament earlier this week — the first since the 2019-2020 edition was cut short by COVID-19 — comes as great relief.

There are only two of those four-day games scheduled prior to the start of the Test series against England early next month. Nonetheless, we hope and expect that players will put their hands up to be seen by the regional selectors, now headed by the legendary opening batsman of the 1980s and early 90s Mr Desmond Haynes.