Beware the mental health of our young ones

Dear Editor,

Schools are getting ready for full face-to-face reopening next term. Isn't that good news?

Now real learning can begin again and pedagogy can begin to positively impact the education system.

There are a lot of deficits that will need to be filled now, and syllabi need to address the fact that shallow learning took place during the novel coronavirus pandemic. If we are going to bridge the academic gap then great care should be given to this reality or, in a couple of years, we are going to see that we have an academic gap.

Additionally, an issue that causes me great concern is the mental health of these children. The trauma that this pandemic has caused students is not quantifiable. Physically, mentally, and psychosocially students have been affected. Teachers should be given in-service training or continued education to detect the increase in anxiety and emotional distress, as well as other severe effects on mental health.

If classroom control was so challenging in the pre-COVID-19 era, I can't imagine what it will be like now in the new normal. Our dear overworked and underpaid teachers will now have to become more aware of this phenomenon and become prepared mental health watchdogs since many parents have had little or no access to mental health services and resources.

When the average person hears the term mental health they associate it with madness and Bellevue. I hope this stigma, through education, can be removed so that therapy and interventions can help to heal those affected.

Mental health disease is a sickness like any other. A fact that needs to be shared is that as a predominantly black country we have higher rates of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) than white individuals. Also, people of colour and certain other ethnic groups experience more long-term effects on their mental health. This reality should be a cause for pause and sober reflection.

So, as students return to school, I pray that they will be able to reconnect, physically distancing while being socially connected and bonded. I trust that in the homes parents or caregivers will create a caring and more supportive community and engage their children so that they can feel free to express their emotions.

I also hope that these stressed-out teachers will remember that they are their student's mentors — or tormentors — from whom they take cues, hence it is important that they manage their own emotions and be patient, tolerant, reassuring, supportive, and empathetic. It is the least we can do for the young ones.

Burnett Robinson

