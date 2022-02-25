Beyond Russia's invasion of Ukraine

THERE are some frightening parallels between Adolf Hitler's invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1938 and Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday. Both were preceded by the bloodless invasion and annexation of adjoining territories — Austria by Hitler in 1938 and Crimea by Putin in 2014. Both were claimed to be justified in order to counter what was perceived to be a military threat — the “encirclement policy” by Britain, according to Hitler, and the presence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces in Central and Eastern Europe, according to Putin.

The most frightening of the parallels is the mindset of both Hitler and Putin. Hitler was obsessed with a vision of a united empire of European nations under German leadership, which led him to invade and capture Poland, Denmark, Norway, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium, and emboldened him to attack France, taking control of Paris and launching air strikes on Britain. Putin, as was evident in two speeches he delivered just before the invasion of Ukraine, is obsessed with restoring the power and influence previously held by the Soviet Union.

Both scenarios were facilitated by weak leadership from those who could have discouraged and, perhaps, prevented the aggression — British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who continued to handle Hitler with kids' gloves long after his expansionist plans were obvious, and US President Donald Trump, who disrupted the NATO alliance and repeatedly declared his comfort level with Putin.

Whether the lines of events will continue in parallel is yet to be seen. A successful takeover of Ukraine will embolden Putin, especially if Russia is able to withstand the sanctions imposed. Putin would then be able to turn his attention, first to the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, and then to Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova. He already has the compliant support of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

NATO's possible response is uncertain as military action has to have the unanimous approval of all member countries, which includes Hungary where the present regime is less than ill-disposed toward Russia. What is less uncertain are the consequences of military confrontation between NATO and Russian forces. Putin made it clear, in announcing the offensive against Ukraine, that any interference from outside will result in “consequences greater than you have faced in history”.

This is not like the 1939 start of the Second World War in which more than 50 million people were killed. Today's weapons of war are far more sophisticated and lethal. In recent years Putin has invested considerable sums in expanding Russia's military capability. He boasted last week about the size of its nuclear arsenal and its “new hyper-sound-speed, high-precision weapons that can hit targets at intercontinental distance and can adjust their altitude and course as they travel”.

As is the case with the Minsk agreement, which Putin repudiated this week and which had guaranteed the territorial integrity of Ukraine, less the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, Putin is unlikely to be restrained by existing treaties designed to prevent war on a global scale or restrict the use of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons.

The imposition of sanctions, which the Western alliance sees as its only weapon, is a double-edged sword. Both Europe and Asia depend heavily on gas and oil exports from Russia, which amounted to just under US$500 billion last year. Cutting off those exports would create significant disruption in the global economy since such a heavy source of supply cannot be replaced in the short term. Further, ways can be found to get around the restrictions imposed on Russian banks and oligarchs.

The invasion of Ukraine constitutes the most serious challenge to global peace and security since Hitler's campaign to conquer Europe in the late 1930s. Its total disregard for international law and accepted norms sends a dangerous signal to other countries that seek to assert claims on other sovereign territories. China's eyes on Taiwan and those of Venezuela on Guyana come quickly to mind.

Putin's minimum position is likely to be an insistence on a new security architecture for Europe in which no allied forces are deployed in any of Russia's neighbouring countries. To strengthen such a demand, he may well station troops along Russia's borders with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, and raise doubt as to whether the NATO alliance would effectively be able to protect those and other member countries without triggering a new world war.

Putin is clearly determined to test the strength and resilience of the Western alliance, and those of the US in particular. That the US would not be putting boots on the ground, even if it was a firm decision, should perhaps not have been publicly declared as it would certainly have factored in Putin's calculations. The advantage, so far, is clearly with Putin. President Joe Biden must be asking himself what would John F Kennedy or Ronald Reagan do if they were faced with such a situation.

China could be of strategic importance in this puzzle. It is capable of alleviating, to some extent, the effects of the economic sanctions that may be imposed on Russia. Despite its recent declaration of support for Russia in demanding the removal of NATO forces from Central and Eastern Europe, it has subsequently declared its support for Ukraine sovereignty. Analysts are still trying to determine what that might mean.

The ties between Russia and China have long been tenuous. Is it possible that China, in bolstering its claim for full acceptance and recognition in the global sphere, could become like the Russia of the Second World War that joined forces with the Allies against Hitler's Germany and moved Winston Churchill to declare that, “If Hitler invaded hell I would make at least a favourable reference to the devil in the House of Commons”?

Bruce Golding is a former prime minister of Jamaica.