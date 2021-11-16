Bitter feminists want to enable paternity fraud

Dear Editor,

It has come to my attention that specific women, and men who want validation from such women, want to speak on behalf of women, as a whole, and men who have been subjected to paternity fraud.

A law that authorises mandatory paternity testing at birth will not protect women from domestic violence because abusers will be abusers regardless of paternity. This is a law that protects men from fraud and guards faithful women against disrespect from men who do not want to take on the parental responsibilities for their biological children.

Women who are faithful will have no problem taking a paternity test, once it is not at their expense; however, women who have been unfaithful will have a big problem as they would be exposed for the cheaters they are.

Whenever the idea of male rights is brought up, whether it is from a standpoint of male victims of domestic abuse or men wanting to ensure paternity, it seems to always be a problem for certain ill-intentioned women and the men who want the approval of those women. These women will bring up issues such as men becoming aggressive towards them, the potential for backlash, or an oppressive patriarchy as reasons why men should not be given basic protection from abuse or deception.

The view of doing what is in the best interest of the child has nothing to do with fraud. It is before engaging in sexual intercourse — and in this case promiscuity — not after that an individual should plan for what is in the best interest of a child and not use fraud as a way to hide one's indiscretions when the child is born.

Dishonesty should not be tolerated from either men or women. Fraud should be punished whether it is a man or a woman committing the act.

It is my firm opinion that this law will not be passed, solely on the basis that it is a law that protects or is in the best interest of men. There is absolutely no need for a long discussion on whether men should be protected from fraud because it should be common sense, and anyone defending paternity fraud or women who commit it are a part of the problem because they do not want justice, but instead seek to uphold dishonesty.

Damalio Powell

damalio101@gmail.com