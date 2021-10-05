Buju Banton still 'running his mouth' in vaccine rant against Vybz Kartel, et al

Mr Mark Myrie, better known in the music world as the much-l iked Buju Banton, served nearly a decade in an American prison on a drug rap, but for what he, in his own words, admitted was just “running my mouth”.

“I talked the talk, but I did not walk the walk,” Mr Myrie was quoted by the ABC news network as insisting at his intensely covered trial. “It was all just talk… I'm here today for running my mouth, I'm an innocent man.”

Since being released from prison in late 2018, Mr Myrie has not acquitted himself as a shining symbol of the progressive social advocacy for which he was previously known, instead largely emerging as an angry individual still running his mouth.

In the latest example, he has been fulminating — with wild-eyed and expletive-laden tirades — against the evils of the COVID-19 vaccine and attacking fellow entertainers who have exercised their good sense to protect themselves against the deadliest virus the world has known.

Some of these performers who have declared for the vaccine include the incarcerated but still popular dancehall star Mr Adidja Palmer, better known as Vybz Kartel; dancehall artiste Mr Kemar Christopher Ottey, who performs as Ding Dong; singer Ce'Cile; and comedienne, actress and playwright Ms Dahlia Harris.

“Some people who mi love as entertainers too, mi si dem bow out; go unda,” Buju Banton raged. “Some a show di mark a di beast to mi people dem and hold it up inna hand sign and mek dem insignia. Becaw dem know weh dem a do. And dem want da money yah so much caw a dat a run di Earth, so dem a sell everything; even dem very soul.”

The irony with anti-vaxxers like Mr Myrie is that the people who are most easily persuaded against vaccines are the people who need it most — the poorest, most vulnerable and least educated. These are the people for whom Mr Myrie professes to be their voice. He needs to visit the hospitals and the cemeteries to see the litany of bodies for himself.

He seems to have been especially angered by recent reports that Vybz Kartel had been vaccinated during a drive in the prisons, and implored his fans to do their own research about the COVID-19 jab.

“I said 'people do YOUR OWN research & decide what's best FOR YOU' and a lot of people got angry… WOW,” Vybz Kartel, who is serving time for murder, wrote in an Instagram post.

Said Buju Banton: “Mi nah call any (expletive) name because oonu know all a who bow out. Oonu know all a who sell dem soul and sell out. Oonu si everyone (but) oonu silent…” he raged, adding that there were “non-progressive elements” who were trying to sabotage his attempts to “educate” the people on Instagram.

For his part, Vybz Kartel hit back: “We never sell out fi money. A wha do some bwoy?” In a thinly-veiled swipe at Mr Myrie's prison time he added: “#GazaNation we never sell out! Never coke out never grounds out!”

It is interesting that Mr Myrie has stopped running his mouth against gay people who have used their resources to hurt him in the pocket. The vaccine might seem an easier target, but the impact could be far more devastating, and the deejay will not be able to claim innocence.