Can men truly understand the trauma of rape?

Dear Editor,

I am convinced there are female/human issues that men simply do not fully understand. The issues surrounding rape, for example, are of such.

Many within the women's rights movement are convinced that male judges do not fully appreciate the lasting effects on a female rape victim.

Should a rape or assault occur in the past and accusations are brought to light much later, the authorities will compound the effects of this attack by doubting the witnesses' statement and directing the investigation more towards the accuser than the accused.

Often a judge will equate assault and rape. They are not the same. While both result in significant emotional, physical, and psychological scarring of the victim, assault may be easier to recover from over time, while rape is much more internalised, more destructive.

We are told that rape is all about power, the power to exert one's physical and psychological being over another. Assault and rape certainly have their similarities, yet the trauma experienced by the victim of rape is severe and life-altering.

Men often do not sense this aspect of the attack. Many have an attitude that one should get up, shake “it” off, and motor onward. Hardly a fitting method to rely upon. Like a dagger to the belly, rape leaves massive scars. Judges cannot imagine the horrorific and demeaning feelings that accompany this violent act.

Judges, prosecutors, and police officers are trained to work within the various aspects of their jobs. They learn about violence, how to codify the event, and what is the appropriate sentence for such a crime. Like a soldier in training, they never see the living, breathing, horrible event. They can only use their imaginations and sympathise with the victim.

Sure, they have a lot to deal with — accusations, investigations, and defence tactics.

Police officers need to empathise with those whom they serve and judges carry with them their own personal prejudices, assumptions, and theories. Is justice blind? Hell no.

Justice's soldiers are the judges, police, and prosecutors, who are often men, even today. Men have their own special way of perceiving reality, often without a great deal of empathy for others. Men see the world as a place of competition — dog eat dog, good and bad. Most victims of rape are women, and they do not experience the world as men do.

Justice sees weakness not as it should be, something to defend and protect, but as an unwanted necessity of life. Those who are weak, those who could be raped and assaulted surely need protection.

But victim-blaming often enters into it. Were they asking for it? These judgements arise in every situation. Therefore, a victim of rape is oftentimes portrayed as a victimiser also — you called this upon yourself. Justice often quantifies its judgement too. Rape and assaults are ascribed different degrees of severity and sentences are applied accordingly.

Presently, male judges must consider the victims' and the assailants' culture, race, socio-economic background, and family history. Lots to consider. But men prefer simple decisions.

The problem with male police officers is apparent. They will accept the most obvious explanation of a crime in order to do less work and less investigation.

Women will have a different approach. Women are naturally more empathetic, better investigators, and also less trusting of the obvious.

Our global population is under assault daily. Every aspect of life brings its challenges. When violence appears, it must be given the full attention of the authorities in a selfless, non-sexist manner. Sexism, misogyny, and undue exertion of power over others is unacceptable.

Steven Kaszab

skaszab@yahoo.ca