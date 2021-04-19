Can't we even determine if it is George Wright on the video or not?

Dear Editor,

My girlfriend is now getting tired of me speaking out about the severe beating that has gone viral and which is said by many to involve Member of Parliament (MP) George Wright of Westmoreland Central and a female.

Indeed, neither George Wright nor his attorney has explicitly denied that the MP is the person in the video in question.

Now, mere days after, the police have ended the investigations.

We are being told that the victim of the physical altercation that had been reported to the police by both parties does not wish to proceed in the matter. So it begs the question: Why can't they be charged for creating public mischief then?

Then there is the issue of the video, which the police say is not clear enough. Did the police try to get forensics involved? Did they try to do a biometric analysis of the video? And there are other evidence there too, because we are being told that the woman had to seek medical attention. There is a suggestion that the vehicle in the video should have particular damage. There were other people in the video who must be able to identify the parties.

In this case, the police did not even allow the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to decide on the merits of the case.

What is on trial here is not just the supposed actions of George Wright, but the actions of the systems of national security and justice; maybe even the whole governing Jamaica Labour Party Administration and the police high command,

I hope at least we should be able to confirm whether it was George Wright or not on that video.

Mark Trought

marktrought@gmail.com