Can the Reggae Boyz benefit from the JFF's gamble?

Last month, following the Reggae Boyz 1-1 draw with the United States in Kingston, we argued in this space that sacking Mr Theodore Whitmore, head coach of the senior national men's team, would be a bad idea at this juncture.

Our comments then followed persistent reports that the Technical Committee of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) had recommended the replacement of Mr Whitmore because of the team's below-par performances in the effort to qualify from the Concacaf group to the Fifa Football World Cup in Qatar next year.

Our position then is now of academic interest only, given the decision by the JFF executive to replace the iconic Mr Whitmore with fellow hero from the 1998 campaign Mr Paul Hall. The latter has been assistant to the national coach since June.

We are told that the decision must now be ratified by the JFF Board of Directors. We are assuming that will be a mere formality.

As we said last month, after a poor start, the Reggae Boyz 2-0 away win against Honduras in October and 1-1 draw in San Salvador last month suggested a team on the improve.

Further, most experts agree that the Jamaicans were denied a potential winner late in the last game against high-quality United States because of an officiating error.

Nonetheless, regardless of improvement, there is no doubt that the Reggae Boyz — sixth in the eight-team Concacaf World Cup qualifying campaign, with just seven points — have an increasingly difficult task to qualify for Qatar.

By making the change at this time the JFF leadership must no doubt be well aware that, while they will be hailed as visionary should Jamaica qualify, they will be scorned should the campaign fail, or even worse, fall apart.

The good thing about the transition to Mr Hall is that he is not new, having worked with the players under Mr Whitmore's leadership.

England-based as he is, Mr Hall's knowledge of the English-born and -bred Jamaican players is obviously invaluable. Presumably, the JFF has made sure he will have the full support not only of leading professionals in England and wider Europe, but also those operating in North America and locally.

When the qualifying tournament resumes in January, Mr Hall and his Reggae Boyz will begin with a must-win game against Mexico in Kingston. Other must-win home games against Costa Rica, Honduras, and El Salvador will follow.

Whatever happens, they must not lose and should aim to win away games against Panama and Canada — even at the height of winter in the latter country.

As the situation now stands, Canada are in first place with 16 points. United States have 15 and Mexico are third with 14. Panama are also on 14 points but trail the Mexicans on goal difference.

Costa Rica are fifth with nine points, ahead of the Jamaicans in sixth, while El Salvador are seventh with six, and Honduras last with three points.

The top three teams in Concacaf will qualify automatically for Qatar. The fourth-placed qualifier will be decided by play-off against a representative from another confederation.

Without doubt, Mr Hall will need all the support and 'backative' he can get from all Jamaicans, at all levels, for this most difficult of assignments up ahead.