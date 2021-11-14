Can they beat us?

I was having a conversation with a young, quite brilliant professional, who had her roots in one of Kingston's inner cities.

I was bouncing ideas off of her as to her thoughts of an Internment Act, more in keeping with a country at war. This would allow us to keep gang members in a similar legal position to a prisoner of war. Sounds drastic. I know, but would feel less so if it saved your family's life.

She responded to my idea that gunmen would likely retaliate by just killing police officers randomly. I was quite taken back by her comment. I never really thought of it like that. But she is correct.

There was historical precedent to it. The culprits, though well-known, were never charged and were actually eliminated by their own kind years later.

We will discuss this case further down in this article.

Both the young lady's comments and the actions that made me think, can we actually defeat the gangs of this country if they fought us as a united body?

As crazy as it may sound, Christopher ''Dudus'' Coke was not too far from establishing that degree of collusion. The 'Tivoli Incursion' and the unified force he amassed is an example of what can be done if you have a gang outreach programme led by the right gangster.

I can remember the days when Hannah Town and Denham Town police stations where attacked at random, often leading to the death of police officers. I recall also the pre-emptive strike conducted by gangsters on the Hanna Town and Denham Town police stations, as well as the Fletcher's Land Police Station prior to the incursion forces moving into Tivoli Gardens.

All the above mentioned makes it a reasonable question. Can a unified gang network defeat the armed forces of Jamaica? Well let's discuss. Firstly, supply of arms.

Jamaica gets its arms from only one country based on our human rights status internationally.

The gangs have multiple sources. However, the armed forces' arms do not have to be smuggled in, so our supply is more consistent.

Numbers available for combat is another consideration. They have 10,000, we have more if we include both the police force and the army. However, not all armed force personnel are available for combat. We would have internment camps to run, administration and persons tied to other functions that we would be required to operate.

The gangs would function more like a guerrilla force, where everyone is a combatant. This disparity would even up the numbers.

Training would be another consideration. Who is the better trained?

Well, the days of the 'brigadistas' of the seventies are behind us. This lot could not hit a barn door at 10 feet. They are effective because they primarily kill the other killers when they are helpless and at point-blank range.

They also use numbers. They rarely go toe-to-toe with other gangs and even less so with police. Most police/gang shootings are fire whilst running gun battles, although there are notable exceptions.

Regulations

They would have an advantage in this respect. They have and would have no INDECOM, administration reviews or any other probe. They would kill kids and old people to create terror in a way that could not be replicated by any reputable national armed force.

Historically though, they have not stood up very well on the occasions they did try to stand up as a group.

The riots and lootings caused by the gas increase in 1999, which was really a coordinated attack by gangs to loot and kill, ran out of steam in just a few days and I think that Prime Minister PJ Patterson acted prematurely to roll back the tax.

Their stand during the Tivoli Incursion was a disaster, with over 70 gunmen being killed and the fall of 'Fort Tivoli'. They have never quite recovered from that.

So remember the aforementioned case of the random killing of three members of the security forces by Tivoli gang members in retaliation to the police shooting of 'Chris Royal?

This shows how much damage they could do in an all-out attack, even if they lost in the long run.

Police/military lives matter and if it is going to be at the cost of one police officer's life, or one soldier, it has to be considered a bad plan. So maybe my POW camps is not such a great idea.

The plan that will bring them down will be one that involves mass occupation, not mass incarceration. Not to say I would not prefer to go with the latter.

So I guess that the young professional may be right. Sometimes when you are in a box you miss the corners that are right in front of you.

So when will we move on this? It's time to stop finding every reason other than the obvious – that being 'we nuh have enough babylon', rubbish corruption, bad intelligence and community support.

They are factors but it's the simple fact that we require boots on the ground and we do not have enough of them to occupy the high crime zones that is resulting in the inability to bring murders within Caribbean parameters.

Everything is just ambient reasons. The force is working, or the courts would not be bursting at the seams.

Start an auxiliary, allow police to work overtime, remove police personnel from jails and courts and replace them with warder's and bailiffs. All of these are possible solutions.

Let me end this as I started though and not digress too far. We can beat them, we have beaten them and the reason we keep beating them is because they are criminals, not warriors, not professionals and not fighting for any cause other than the perpetuation of evil at the expense of our nation.

