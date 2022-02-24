Can this Government prepare Jamaica for the next pandemic?

We are prepared to be called naïve, but we in this space would like to believe that somewhere in the apparatus of Government, and certainly in the Cabinet, there is a subcommittee of bright individuals leading preparations for the next pandemic.

This is not even to suggest that the current novel coronavirus pandemic is over, but from one end of the globe to the next countries are moving on by lifting restrictions and opening up their economies as they implore their populations to accept the idea that it is necessary to live with the virus.

There is little hope that vaccination rates are going to climb in any appreciable numbers any time soon, if ever. Out of the 13 countries and territories in the Americas that have not yet reached the World Health Organization's 2021 goal of 40 per cent vaccination coverage, 10 are in the Caribbean, according to the Pan American Health Organization. That includes Jamaica.

It is therefore heartening to see that the Jamaican Government recognises that restrictions kept too long in place will endanger economic growth and push our country further behind, thereby continuing the financial pain being suffered by Jamaicans without moving the vaccination needle.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that, with Jamaica's COVID-19 numbers moving in the right direction, the time has come to relax some of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) restrictions which seem to have successfully cauterised the spread of the coronavirus.

“Based on the latest reports…Jamaica recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 (Monday) and our test positivity rate was 4.4 per cent. Our daily case count has been decreasing steadily and is now back to the level we had in mid-December 2021, or prior to the start of our fourth wave,” the prime minister told the nation.

So, with barely 24 per cent of the eligible populace being vaccinated, and two-thirds saying in the Bill Johnson-Mello TV poll that they have no interest in vaccination, Jamaicans seem to be signalling that they are ready to move on.

And yet, because we do not have a crystal ball in which to see the future, Jamaica must not move on in ways that suggest it's business as usual or that we can dismantle the safeguards that were put in place at a horrendous cost to the country.

A more devastating fifth wave could hit, or another pandemic could be just around the corner. We know that pandemics impact us in generally similar ways — devastating the economy; overwhelming hospitals; running people indoors; severely curtailing international travel; and impoverishing the national purse. If experience teaches wisdom, we have learnt some truly valuable lessons from COVID-19, which must be used to ensure we come out of any other pandemic in better shape.

We have a history of lacking vision and treating serious matters as nine-day wonders; hence, we are too often forced to reinvent the wheel and waste valuable financial and human resources to replicate infrastructure that were abandoned once the danger was averted.

There is absolutely no time like the present to begin to plan our response and keeping that plan ready to be rolled out at a moment's notice. It's what we expect of a properly functioning government.