Caricom governments must support their nationals in int'l organisations

Most Caribbean professionals who have risen to top positions in international organisations have often achieved these heights on their own merits.

They include Sir Alister McIntyre at United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD); Mr G Arthur Brown at United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); Sir George Alleyne at Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); Dr Lucille Mair at the United Nations (UN); Sir Shridath Ramphal at the Commonwealth Secretariat; Mr Ewart Williams at the International Monetary Fund (IMF); Dr Gladstone Bonnick at the World Bank; and Mr Euric Bobb at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

These are extraordinary accomplishments for people from small developing countries, because small countries, even as a group, do not have much political leverage to support their elevation.

There could have been more Caribbean professionals in international organisations had there been the combined support of Caricom — which has not often enough or consistently strategised to identify desirable posts, selected suitably qualified candidates, and organised diplomatic campaigns to throw their support behind their election/selection.

Indeed, on more than one occasion, Caricom has split its support among regional candidates. Even more frequent has been the failure to trade the region's votes for some post or objective.

The countries whose citizens are selected/elected to top posts in international organisations usually accomplish that with the support of their government or the governments of their region. Their competence and suitability are, in many instances, a secondary concern. While this is clearly not acceptable, it is the real-world practice.

More importantly, the support of their governments is essential to protecting Caribbean nationals from unfair practices — ranging from being overlooked for promotion and pay increases to dismissal.

Governments in Caricom must, at minimum, protect their nationals in international organisations from prejudice and victimisation. They must ensure that Caribbean nationals are afforded the rights to which they are entitled and have access to impartial, transparent procedures to defend themselves from allegations.

If due process is observed, and the institution finds the person unsatisfactory in performance and/or conduct, it has the right to dismiss or reassign the person in question. In this case, full transparency must be ensured.

The recent case of Caribbean national Mrs Therese Turner-Jones at the IDB illustrates the point we are making. Apart from the clumsy handling of the change, if the management of the IDB wishes to sever ties with Mrs Turner-Jones, in the post of representative in Jamaica and manager of the Caribbean Department, some explanation is necessary, if only as a courtesy to the country.

Mrs Turner-Jones is the highest-ranking Caribbean person in the IDB and highest-ranking black woman, both of which categories are under-represented in the IDB.

Caricom needs to ensure that the post of manager of the IDB Caribbean region is reserved for a Caribbean national. The governments may even recommend suitable candidates. Moreover, that post must continue to be based in a Caribbean country, while maintaining an office in the IDB's headquarters in Washington, DC.

Governments of the region must find points of agreement if they are to secure real representation in international organisations.