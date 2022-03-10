Celebrating women: Contraceptives one of the greatest inventions

As women all over the world bask in the aftermath of celebrations making International Women's Day on Tuesday, it is worthy of note that it is only 50 years ago that America gave unmarried couples the legal right to use contraceptives for birth control.

When one considers the quantum leap in the liberation of women and the revolutionary changes in their quality of life — and the world by extension — 50 years seem such a short time in the long arc of history, especially for a powerful country like America, to legalise contraception.

Every discussion about what is the greatest invention by mankind has to include contraceptives along with electricity, piped water, antibiotics, the computer, the Internet and Wi-Fi, the telephone, automobiles, and aviation.

Once restrictions on contraceptives were lifted, many scientific and medical advances followed in the field of fertility, family planning, and birth control. Today, women have access to not just the pill, but also highly effective and safe intrauterine devices, patches, rings, and emergency contraceptives.

Before that, women were forced to resort to all sorts of methods, many of them quite toxic, dangerous, and often ineffective, to prevent unwanted pregnancies. In those days, pregnancy and childbirth alone killed millions of women who did not have access to today's modern medical interventions.

In ancient Greece, according to Pandiahealth, “Women were advised to drink copper salt dissolved in water as a way to prevent pregnancy for up to one year. Copper salt is toxic.”

In the Middle Ages in Europe, the publication said, the Catholic Church deemed birth control immoral. But despite that, women would still use the withdrawal method — said to be 78 per cent effective — along with inserting different herbs and plants into the vagina to block sperm. Of course, that didn't stop unintended pregnancies, and in some cases families would resort to infanticide.

Women also took certain herbal concoctions to induce a miscarriage. Papal decrees and other religious edicts were issued condemning women who performed abortions and administered contraceptives as witches. Political bans on birth control and abortion followed in time.

Thank goodness that the current pope, Francis, is way more tolerant of birth control practices, although abortion remains an explosive issue in many societies.

With safer, more reliable contraceptives, birth control use became more widespread. Birth rates continued to decline as women became more educated about birth control methods. Industrialisation also made birth control devices more affordable than ever before.

Women and society at large experience an untold number of benefits when women have greater control over when to have children and how many to have. When women are not able to, they miss out on work and experience a significant decrease in lifetime earnings, participation in sports and other activities, which we take for granted today.

Access to birth control has been the top economic driver for women over the last 85 years, Pandiahealth said. College dropout rates are also lower for women, and choosing when to have children leads to better health outcomes for both mother and baby, and adds to that the mental health of fathers who are sole breadwinners.