Challenge the State, suffer the consequences

Dear Editor,

The head of the United Independent Congress (UIC), Joseph Patterson, alongside some of his cronies, was locked up by the police for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) when they led, or tried to lead a march on Gordon House, the seat of the nation's power and symbol of democracy on Wednesday, September 22.

I can't thank the police enough for doing that.

If you challenge the State, as an individual, group, or organisation, you should be dealt with in a firm manner.

For far too long the Jamaican State has surrendered its power, will, and authority to criminals and people who want to engage in all sorts of mayhem. It is full time the State reasserts its authority.

For decades we have watched the State retreat and, in a lot of cases, engage in the regularisation of antisocial behaviour that is disadvantageous for the many, but beneficial for the few.

In reasserting its authority, the State must make examples of those who wish to be subversive. The utterances and actions of the UIC head are borderline treasonous and should be dealt with accordingly.

You cannot, as an individual or organisation, create your own false narrative and then proceed to challenge the authority of the State in order to carry out your particular act of subversion and get away with it.

Patterson and his merry band of misfits should be drawn and quartered to the full extent of the law, especially in light of the pandemic that is ravaging the island.

The State has a duty and an obligation of care, and must do all in its power to stamp out the subversive few who threaten to destroy the liberty and security of law-abiding Jamaicans. Patterson and his group of protesters are of such a kind.

Patterson has made it clear that he will never take the vaccine. Okay. Good. He is free to become infected with the novel coronavirus — that's his choice. However, he, and anybody like him, should not be allowed to plan, congregate, and execute a march in defiance of the laws of the land and through their actions create a novel coronavirus superspreader event. It is these very kinds of events that increase the pressure on our health-care system and contribute to the problems our front line workers are experiencing.

Patterson and his treasonous band should not get away with endangering people's lives and creating more problems than we already have .

He should be charged with treason.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com