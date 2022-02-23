Changing of the guard

Dear Editor,

Permit me to publicly express my appreciation to Dr Patricia Dunwell, custos rotulorum emeritus for St Andrew.

A charming and accomplished Jamaican, the fourth female to hold the office of custos for the parish. A truly devoted and competent leader, who maintained the dignity and neutrality of the office during her tenure. The justices of the peace, lay magistrates, and citizens will attest to her accommodating nature as she was always welcoming.

She was also committed to training and dedicated in her promotion of good governance among other positive values.

Custos rotulorum (keeper of the rolls) is a civic post, recognised in England and in Jamaica. The office of the custos traces back to 14th century England when in 1391 King Richard II issued the Grand Commission appointing custodes and justices of the peace to assist in maintaining law and order in English counties.

In Jamaica, the first mention of the office appears in the Legislative Council minutes of July 28, 1668 in an ordinance dealing with the orderly proceedings of the courts within the island.

In Jamaica, custodes are appointed by the governor general acting on the advice of the prime minister. In addition to being the representative of the governor general within the parish, the custos is the chief magistrate of the parish and is tasked with meeting the judge of the Circuit Court at the courthouse opening session.

I extend every good wish to Dr Dunwell on her retirement from this post, and I am confident that the parish of St Andrew, her patients, her church family, and others will continue to benefit from her services.

I take this opportunity to welcome Ian Forbes, an outstanding son of St Andrew who has given generously of his time, talent, and treasure, as the new custos rotulorum.

I extend best wishes for a great term in office.

Donna Parchment Brown

Political ombudsman