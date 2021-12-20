Check the facts before spreading misinformation, Mr Levy!

Dear Editor,

Please allow me to respond to the glaring inaccuracies and misleading statements in the letter published by the Jamaica Observer on Thursday, December 16 under the headline 'Have a Heart, JPS'.

Contrary to the claims of the letter writer Horace Levy, the account in question was disconnected for $6,680, and not $500. Disconnected accounts attract a fee of $1,400 (plus GCT) and not $2,500 as claimed in the letter. This fee is set by the regulator — the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).

The facts in this case are as follows:

1) The customer's bill comes to approximately $1,000 each month.

2) He consistently pays about $500 every month.

3) Because the customer has never paid his bill in full, the arrears have been piling up.

4) His November bill, including months of carried-forward balances and monthly late fees, was $6,680.05. This is the amount for which he was disconnected.

5) A disconnection fee of $1,400 (plus GCT) was added to the outstanding balance.

Like other services provided by other companies, electricity accounts with outstanding balances are liable for disconnection. We therefore encourage people to stay up-to-date with their payments, or contact us where they face challenges.

JPS understands the challenges faced by many, and so we work with our customers on a case-by-case basis as needed. Like many others, this particular customer has been allowed to continue using electricity for several months even with a trailing balance owed to the Jamaica Public Service.

Going forward, we strongly recommend that the customer switch to prepaid service, which will give him total control over how much he spends on electricity each month.

We also encourage individuals who make public statements to pause and check the facts, and so avoid spreading misinformation.

Winsome D Callum

Director, Corporate Communications

Jamaica Public Service