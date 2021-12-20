Check the facts before spreading misinformation, Mr Levy!Monday, December 20, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Please allow me to respond to the glaring inaccuracies and misleading statements in the letter published by the Jamaica Observer on Thursday, December 16 under the headline 'Have a Heart, JPS'.
Contrary to the claims of the letter writer Horace Levy, the account in question was disconnected for $6,680, and not $500. Disconnected accounts attract a fee of $1,400 (plus GCT) and not $2,500 as claimed in the letter. This fee is set by the regulator — the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).
The facts in this case are as follows:
1) The customer's bill comes to approximately $1,000 each month.
2) He consistently pays about $500 every month.
3) Because the customer has never paid his bill in full, the arrears have been piling up.
4) His November bill, including months of carried-forward balances and monthly late fees, was $6,680.05. This is the amount for which he was disconnected.
5) A disconnection fee of $1,400 (plus GCT) was added to the outstanding balance.
Like other services provided by other companies, electricity accounts with outstanding balances are liable for disconnection. We therefore encourage people to stay up-to-date with their payments, or contact us where they face challenges.
JPS understands the challenges faced by many, and so we work with our customers on a case-by-case basis as needed. Like many others, this particular customer has been allowed to continue using electricity for several months even with a trailing balance owed to the Jamaica Public Service.
Going forward, we strongly recommend that the customer switch to prepaid service, which will give him total control over how much he spends on electricity each month.
We also encourage individuals who make public statements to pause and check the facts, and so avoid spreading misinformation.
Winsome D Callum
Director, Corporate Communications
Jamaica Public Service
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy