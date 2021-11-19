Climate change threat looms

Dear Editor,

The recent staging of the 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Glasgow, United Kingdom, to frame a consensus on the global response to climate change was promising but a vigorous impetus was required to ensure compliance by all related parties to assure definitive outcomes.

At this stage of the game, the issue of climate change must certainly begin to acquire more precedence globally, due to the immense plummeting of the world's climatic affairs. It is imperative that we increasingly grasp the notion that without ecological balance our grand attempts at rapid expansion and globalisation will prove fruitless in the long run if the Earth is not in sync with natural laws.

The most prominent studies indicate that the world's population is indeed treading on thin ice. According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the current level of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the Earth's atmosphere has reached its highest level in more than six decades. Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, possess threatening heat-trapping mechanisms resulting in the cataclysmic consequence of climate change. Additionally, the past decade is reported to have been the hottest on record – 1.2 ˚C hotter than the 19th century.

The UN Environment Programme announced, preceding COP26, that there is an urgent need to undertake prompt action to avoid a global temperature rise beyond 1.5˚C as stated in the Paris Agreement.

Based on the foregoing, the Caribbean basin is at an increased risk of long-term climate catastrophes. This vulnerable region has already witnessed phases of economic turmoil over the decades owing to losses across varying sectors.

Alteration of weather patterns in the region has since resulted in rising sea levels, coastal erosion, loss of crop production, and coral reef bleaching. Chiefly, the Caribbean peninsula, an astounding gem, is home to at least 9 per cent of the world's coral reefs. Notably, the Mesoamerican reef is the fourth largest in the world and lies within the Caribbean Sea, spanning over 700 miles. Coral reefs act as a buffer in reducing wave intensity and height pattern by 97 per cent, proving extremely beneficial for regions that are prone to hurricane/tropical systems. These reefs also absorb CO2 and produce oxygen for marine life.

Jamaica's coast is lined with reefs and is at grave risk of being eroded due to significant exploitation of our seas and rivers. Forests, like oceans, are considered “carbon sinks” which normalises the carbon cycle, thereby protecting biodiversity, among other invaluable benefits.

The most priceless initiatives Jamaicans can undertake to alleviate the immense trauma to our ailing planet is to invest in reforestation/planting hardwood trees and preserving at best, against all odds, our rivers and ocean.

Critically, Caricom must take steps to liaise urgently with the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA) to further implore Brazil's governing party to pursue their recent pledge to end deforestation of the Amazon rainforest by 2030. The Amazon rainforest is the largest in the world, regulating the temperature and weather cycle of the entire Americas. Its preservation is exceedingly vital to the ecological equilibrium of the Caribbean region and the world. It was once considered the largest carbon sink, however, due to utter misuse, deforestation increased by 30 per cent, making the Amazon rainforest an increasing carbon emitter.

Finally, Jamaica has made tremendous strides in stemming the tide of climate change. Notably, the ban on single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam has been highly impactful in reducing this perpetuating cycle of pollution – a commendable feat – but the work is far from done. Governing officials/units should liaise with the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), as well as the Forestry Department to periodically identify areas across the island that adversely threaten the environment and seek to undertake practical, effective steps to rehabilitate these structures.

A promising future for all Jamaicans depends wholly upon an integrated response to climate change goals.

Tara Henry

henry.tara.42@gmail.com