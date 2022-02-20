Climate emergency is here, thanks to human complacency

For the past 12,000 years, a period called the Holocene, mankind enjoyed global climate stability, allowing us to leave the caves and slowly but steadily evolve into modern society.

The much talked about and the long-foreseen climate emergency is here. Thanks to mankind's complacency, the global environment is changing in ways unprecedented in human history.

One drastic indicator is the level of carbon dioxide in the earth's atmosphere, now at its highest in 800,000 years and giving us nine of the 10 hottest years on record in the past decade.

Glaciers and Arctic Sea ice are contracting at an alarming rate, the oceans are rapidly warming and acidifying, sea levels are rising at dangerous rates, whole species and pristine ecosystems are disappearing. Weather is more volatile than ever, as is evident in devastating heat waves, prolonged droughts, the frequency and intensity of hurricanes and increasing floods.

Some have argued that the earth has always had these natural disasters. But the difference is that they are happening far more often and with greater destructive force.

Several reports have pointed out that the impacts of climate change are advancing faster than experts had previously predicted, and they are increasingly irreversible. For example, a May 2019 United Nations grouping of biodiversity experts warned that one million species were in imminent danger of extinction unless dramatic changes were made in the use of fossil fuel sources to agricultural production.

In August last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change confirmed that the world would not attain the target of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with likely catastrophic consequences.

The main reasons for the lack of action or the undue delays in taking action on policy measures agreed to by the international community are:

First, governments put their short-term economic interests ahead of long-term sustainability of economic life and private sector interests weakened the commitments made at COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference held last year.

Second, persistent climate scepticism from key global figures, motivated in part by national economic interests, is slowing efforts to systematically address the causes of climate change. Scepticism is propagating bogus pseudo-science funded by multinational corporations in the fossil fuel industries. Some leaders in large countries have railed against climate change and the efficacy of vaccines against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Third, there is inadequate funding to assist the most vulnerable countries, including the small island developing states. The developed countries and the largest polluting countries have either not committed enough funding or have not lived up to their promised financial contributions. That explains the glee with which the UN and other climate experts have welcomed the US back into the Paris Agreement.

Jamaica may not be able to make the international community do what is right but we have no excuse for not taking care of what we can control. We here in Jamaica continue to destroy one of the world's most fecund and beautiful natural environments. We literally need to clean up our act.