Dear Editor,

The recent liberation of Barbados from imperial rule has sparked much debate and has reignited the call for Jamaica to follow down the same path.

An equally debated topic stemming from this forward-thinking, historic event is the choice of attire of the newest national hero of this island State, the very alive Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

I have been following this conversation and sought to take a second look at Jamaica's archaic dress code policies and have had to ask myself the question: Is it about a code or culture?

Steeped in colonial influences, these rules continue to bind us to long sleeves and ties, jacket suits lined with heat-trapping fabrics, and corporate attire fit for an audience with The Queen. So enslaved mentally, many of us have taken on the title of dress code police, interpreting and enforcing the 'code'. If this is not a testament to imperial loyalty, I don't know what is.

The time is now for the people of this great nation to rise up and take their place, and use their voices to champion the call for liberation – true Independence. It is time to answer the call to be a nation with an identity rather than follow in the traditions that have served to etch cultural practices into policies.

Don't get me wrong, though, I am in no way purporting that all the guidelines should be thrown out the window. There is a place and time for conservatism.

But let us consider a more progressive way, one in which there is consideration given to the hot and often humid days in which the average office worker taking public transportation is donned in the ode to colonialism.

Katia Davis

katiajdavis@yahoo.com