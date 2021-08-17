Coincidences and contradictions

Dear Editor,

The world has been united in the fight against the novel coronavirus, and Jamaica has been playing her part.

As a young man who experienced the leadership of four prime ministers, including that of Andrew Holness, I must say he's a proven leader and I thank him for the exemplary leadership he has provided to the nation.

With that said, as a minister of religion I have concerns arising from the press briefings held by the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Prime Minister.

On a number of occasions during these press briefings it is stated that discussions have been had with church leaders to establish protocols and garner support for vaccination of the population. The question I have is: Who are these church leaders?

In the complex system that is the Church there are many types of leaders, including those who are politically aligned for whatever reasons. This raises concerns of priority and judgement, because in the same way that fraternities and secret societies push the agenda of their groups, so too will any pastor who is a political ambassador.

I say this to say that, like myself, many Christians are apprehensive of what is unfolding throughout the world and here at home. The questions surrounding Event201 – a simulation of a pandemic – conducted in 2019 is one area of concern.

Is it a coincidence that an event to simulate world response to a pandemic was staged approximately six weeks before the first novel coronavirus case was detected in Wuhan?

Another cause of concern is the confusion associated with getting vaccinated against a virus only to be told you can still get it and pass it onto others, while some governments and private sector institutions have been trying to force the vaccine upon the population.

Some employees have even been manipulated into taking the vaccine as they are told they will be paid less or, in some cases, lose their jobs if they do not get vaccinated.

I don't consider this vaccine to be the mark of the beast but the operations around it certainly give rise to doubt, Prime Minister.

The Church knows that things are never what they seem. The virus is real, that cannot be denied, but the level of fearmongering is alarming.

I urge every citizen to make your own choice to accept or not accept the vaccine – this is your God-given right.

Let your decision be guided by reason, information, and your conscience and not because of coercion from others.

To the Government and private sector of Jamaica, I say respect the constitutional rights of all, including those of our security forces and teachers. Too many police recruits have shared stories of being forced to take the vaccine at the start of their training.

I'm not against vaccines but at the moment too much suppression, fearmongering, and questions surround this one.

God has not given you a spirit of fear but one of love, power and a sound mind (Timothy II 1:7). Manipulation comes from Lucifer.

Minister of Religion