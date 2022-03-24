Colonial hypocrisy

Dear Editor,

I write with great disappointment at the attitude of many citizens regarding the royal visit of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine.

It seems that we have become colonial hypocrites, newly baptised in this river of so-called republicanism.

Earlier this month we witnessed the grand stand-up comedy of a prominent Queens Counsel (QC) burning his ceremonial regalia.

Ironically, this gentleman has taken onto himself the title of QC, which belongs to the same system he is symbolically and literally burning out. If this is not a typical example of the ostrich burying his head in sand, then what is it, Mr QC? Hypocrisy!

Justices of the peace, Members of Parliament, priests, and many others must let go of the tittles that they claim are relics of the past. We cannot have our cake and eat it at the same time.

This notion of colonisation being the worst event to hit some countries within the region is only a figment of our imaginations.

Let's look at some treasures that we claim which stem from this “dreadful” colonialism: our education system; political and religious structures; sports; and road codes.

Our education system, touted to be the gateway out of poverty, epitomises the expressions of our colonial ruler. This formal system brings with it ethical, moral, and social considerations. Even the very language spoken carries with it this hated colonial past.

Political, judicial, and government structures, which we boast of as a grand gift that was given to us and claims to be the voice and expression of the people, were indeed handed down to us by these colonial rulers. Even today, many countries, after embracing this republican movement, still hold on to the colonial system. The new republic of Barbados with its colonial constitution is just one example.

Our religion, sports, and road codes also have their foundations in our colonial past.

It is quite interesting to hear some of the leaders of these religious bodies in discussions about this “unwanted” visit of the monarchs to our island, despite having strong ties to this colonial system they speak so ill of.

The game of cricket, beloved by many, and even driving on the left side of the road, all evolve from our colonial past.

It is full time we stop vilifying our past colonial ruler while continuing to embrace its systems. We cannot be serious about republican status, but continue to hold on to British tittles, structures, and ideologies. That is pure hypocrisy.

Christopher Johnson

Minister of religion

Hanover

Chrisron23@gmail.com