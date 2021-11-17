Communication lacking between MOE and students

Dear Editor,

As a student of the class of 2022 I can say that the minister of education's recent Sixth Form Pathway Programme (SFPP) mandate has left many students reeling from shock and even disappointment.

While these are understandable reactions, the general public would do well to understand that the minister is making a step in the right direction. Too many of Jamaica's youth become unaccounted for variables in society and some are left unaware of the variety of options available to them with regards to post-grade 11 education. This step by the minister is signalling a greater interest by the ministry in the development of our country's youth and will perhaps help to combat the learning loss suffered in this pandemic.

However, while the SFPP has valuable attributes, the plan leaves little to no room for students who prefer to pursue other avenues by removing graduation from the fifth-form level, and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) associate degree students who want to go to US or UK boarding schools face the prospect of leaving the Jamaican school system with no school-leaving certificate to show that they attended a secondary school. The lack of consideration for such cases by the ministry comes across as apathetic and may send a bad message to certain members of the public.

The lack of communication between the education ministry and high school students is leading to widespread confusion, uncertainty, panic, and anxiety, particularly among the class of 2022.

A town hall to address students' concerns or perhaps an Instagram Live from the Minister of Education Fayval Williams or any Ministry of Education representative would go a far way to soothe fears and provide students with an opporunity to ask questions, such as: Is there still a need to pay CSEC fees for the current year as the results are no longer needed for matricualtion into sixth form?

Such a big change to the traditional Jamaican high school system with little to no communication from the ministry is doing nothing to help the students or rectify any misinformation circulating on social media.

If the minister wishes to maintain a good relationship with students and parents, who she has been elected to serve, it would be wise to start opening up the communication channels and discuss some of the many grey areas in this new plan.

Horacia Benjamin

