Congratulations, UWI

Dear Editor,

Last week I read that The University of The West Indies (UWI) was recently ranked among the top 1.5 per cent of universities, globally, and has risen by more than 94 places based on the Times Higher Education (THE) ranking system.

In my opinion, this achievement is quite remarkable considering the challenges that the university has been facing recently, especially with the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

I am not surprised to learn that The UWI had achieved this recent milestone because the university has achieved numerous accolades since its inception 75 years ago. Further, The UWI has supported numerous research projects by excellent researchers who are among the best in the world and whose research findings are quite relevant to contemporary problems and challenges that the region faces.

The UWI also continues to offer programmes and degrees that span a wide range of disciplines, supported by rigorous teaching standards, as they try to compete with First World countries.

Moreover, the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme offered by the Mona School of Business and Management has recently been granted the highest level of accreditation by the Association of MBAs (AMBA) for a further three years .

The private sector should now continue to work with The UWI to confront common challenges within the region, and I implore the Government of the day to use this achievement as an opportunity to join forces with the institution and the private sector to confront current and impending challenges.

I am a proud graduate of The University of the West Indies because my lecturers had imparted knowledge that has enabled me to function successfully in the real world, particulary in the ever-changing technological environment.

I am quite elated by this achievement and will forever cherish the degrees earned at this noble institution.

Daniel Morgan

dmorgan239@gmail.com