Context should be central to any discussion

Among the arguments we have heard in defence of the Jamaica Football Federation's (JFF) dismissal of former Coach Mr Theodore Whitmore is the perceived strength of the Jamaica national team.

According to that line of reasoning, given the quality in the Reggae Boyz squad, the team should be much higher than sixth place in the Concacaf qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

We also believe the Reggae Boyz have underachieved so far in the eight-team qualifying tournament.

However, we do not believe enough attention is being paid to factors outside of Mr Whitmore's stewardship.

For example, it wasn't until May that the JFF finally settled a pay dispute with leading professionals which had threatened the Gold Cup campaign — at which Jamaica eventually reached the quarter-finals — and even the World Cup qualifying campaign. That episode hampered opportunities for bringing players together, notably in March when Mr Whitmore had to depend on a mix of local-based players — way below peak fitness due to the COVID-19-related lockdowns — and little-known England-based players on début for a 1-4 defeat in a friendly against the United States in Austria.

Perhaps the most important element being ignored in the ongoing discussion is the strength of Jamaica's competitors in Concacaf.

In our view, the quality of football being played in North America and Central America is now at a level not seen previously.

Mexico, perennial World Cup qualifiers out of Concacaf, remain a powerful team. But they, now in third place in the qualifiers, have found themselves up against a youthful, fast, skilful, confident USA team that has beaten them three times in recent months — in the final of the Concacaf Gold Cup, in the Nation's Cup final, and in last month's World Cup qualifier in Cincinnati.

Blessed with highly talented individuals in all areas of the field and with a number of their professionals being regular starters at the top European clubs, this may well be the best USA team ever. We expect the Americans, now in second place in the qualifiers, to be a dangerous dark horse in Qatar.

Of all the Concacaf teams currently, arguably the most eye-opening is Canada. Packed with youthful, speedy, skilful players — several with Caribbean roots — the Canadians soared to the top of the table last month, beating Mexico in icy, cold Edmonton, confirming yet again that their semi-final finish in the Gold Cup was no fluke.

And what of fourth-placed Panama who, lest we forget, qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia? The stylish Panamanians put any doubts about their quality to rest when they destroyed an admittedly disorganised Jamaica team 3-0 in Kingston in September.

Costa Rica, now in fifth place and quarter-finalists at the 2014 World Cup and participants in the 2018 edition, appear to be ageing, but their quality remain unquestioned. The Salvadorans, in seventh place, trailing the Jamaicans by a point, looked extremely dangerous and fully deserved to share points with Jamaica in their 1-1 draw in San Salvador last month.

More than any other team in the Concacaf qualifiers, Honduras in last place will feel they have underachieved after reaching the Gold Cup quarter-finals.

We have said all of the above to provide what we hope is some greater level of context and balance to the ongoing discussion.