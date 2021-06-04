Convicted ex-banker must seek God now!

Dear Editor,

As a mom of two children, I struggled, even though I'm a university graduate. I often asked God why I couldn't live like the Joneses? I really questioned God.

As a certified chef, with the culinary arts being my lifeline, it took a lot out of me, especially my time, as it featured long hours, with hardly any holidays. You make money at the expense of your children, and that wasn't how I needed them to be raised.

When I came across Andrea Gordon's story I believed she had the same vision about being able to give her children the best. Though the ability to live a lie like she did takes a lot of strength.

My children took porridge to school and the canteen staff at Half-Way-Tree Primary School knew me well to the point that they even saved breakfast for my child on the odd occasion of late arrival.

I came out of hospitality to do odd jobs just to be able to pick my kids up from school, but I was constantly broke. I lived hand to mouth.

Gordon knows the life her children deserved, so do I, but she missed the “then God moment”. It's that particular day, that particular time that God steps into everything. I wished Andrea Gordon had had a “then God moment” to save her.

I questioned God about my purpose. I was told. “Get a good education, you'll be okay,” but they never tell you about 'then God'.

My purpose, according to God, so far, is love my children: I may never know Prada, but they know they are forever loved. People say love can't pay the electricity bill, but love can move mountains.

I spent my time being the first responder for my kids. I became their only parent and celebrated every single moment with them. We walked to school, looked at the clouds, I taught them about God, everything.

Sometimes our chosen purpose for ourselves won't align with God's purpose for us as we all want to 'live big', like Gordon wanted to live big. But I thank God for removing me and greed from my dreams and blessed me. It didn't mean there were no challenges; it meant God empowered me to fight all battles. He gave me a “peace that passeth all understanding” in my struggle.

To Gordon and her kids, I hope there's forgiveness. It's funny kids hate you for being poor, they hate you for pretending to be rich, but no matter the situation, having a mom has not substitute.

I hope Gordon finds God, because God is the most unique, powerful spirit. God still has a plan for her. Seek him! Don't hold on to the pain, shame, or hate; put your kids before God.

Now that the children are adults, the timing is perfect; the can understand how prophetic and helpful the Bible is.

There are a few scriptures that have provided healing for me at my lowest point of being disrespected, verbally abused, facing malice, hatred. Gordon and her children may find comfort in them: 1 Peter 3:14; 1 Peter 5:10; 2 Corinthians 4:17; 2 Timothy 3:12; and my favourite James 1:12.

All the best. God is able. Seek him.

Pamela Pitter

pamjamaica@yahoo.com