Cop out at COP26? Awaiting the certain disaster

Nothing less than the future of mankind is at stake, something we had known well before the recent COP26 but now further reinforced by the urgent facts and figures emerging from the Glasgow meeting underway since October 31, 2021.

COP26 is the moniker for the 26th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is being held in Glasgow, Scotland, until November 12, 2021 and is the third meeting of the parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA3).

COP26 is supposed to build on the Paris Agreement, the goals of which are far from being attained. Yet, judging by what has been agreed to at COP26 so far, the international community does not seem to be taking any more seriously the dire predictions of imminent danger to the planet.

One of the most worrisome projections, coming from the president of the World Bank no less, is that climate change may push over 130 million into poverty by 2030 and cause over 200 million people to uproot from their countries by 2050.

The UNFCCC was established in 1992 with the objective to stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations “at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interferences with the climate system”.

Signed in 2016, the Paris Agreement is a pact within the UNFCCC, the focus of which is greenhouse-gas-emissions mitigation, adaptation, and finance. The agreement was subscribed to by 196 governments. The Paris Agreement's goal is to limit the increase in the average global temperature to 1.5°C.

The vast majority of countries are not close to achieving the goals. For the most vulnerable countries, ie the poor and the small island developing states, they need help to cope with the triple threat of climate change, global warming, and sea-level rise.

The momentum for the goals of the Paris Agreement received a major setback when the United States signed but subsequently withdrew under the previous Donald Trump Administration. This was a major setback to the Paris Accord and to policies and funding for limiting climate change caused by global warming. The world would have been relieved that the US has now rejoined the fight against climate change.

The international community failed to agree on the actions necessary to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, given the deterioration since 2016. An even more massive effort in a shorter time will be indispensable. This is what COP26 is supposed to achieve.

There is widespread belief that targets and timelines agreed to at COP26 are too complacent, even if they are achieved. And based on their track record, there is doubt that the key countries will meet the implementation schedules.

Still, we commend the effort that has gone into COP26 and realise how difficult it is to get consensus among so many countries of competing interests. The task was made more difficult because COP26 took place in the midst of an unprecedented combination of multiple global crises, which is particularly devastating for small, developing countries.

Moreover, climate impact from recent extreme weather events, as well as the pandemic and its impact on peoples' health and the economy have increased global inequality and poverty.

Ever the optimist, we hope that COP26 was not too little too late and that the big polluting countries would not have made COP26 a cop out.