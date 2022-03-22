COVID stop keep?

Dear Editor,

From all protocols observed to all protocols removed. The Government's navigation of the novel coronavirus pandemic for the last two years has been interesting, to say the least.

The March 17 announcement in Parliament that the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) would be rescinded and the discontinuation of its attendant COVID-19 containment measures came as a shock to the public, and has caused many to wonder out loud if 'corona' stop keep.

The virus that has claimed the lives of over 2,800 Jamaicans, almost crippled the public health system, caused the closure of face-to-face learning in schools, and was the ostensible reason for the Government placing the country under unprecedented curfews is suddenly no longer serious enough to mandate the wearing of masks in public spaces?

This abrupt shift in approach by the Government seems reckless at worst and foolhardy at best.

After constant chiding, consternation, and admonition by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to “tek the vaccine and tan a yuh yard”, are we suddenly to believe that all is well and people should be allowed to gather in large numbers, maskless and unvaccinated?

I recall numerous press conferences filled with urgings and condemnations by the prime minister in relation to the public's compliance or lack thereof with measures aimed at keeping the virus transmission rate down. Reference was made to the strain on the hospitals and health system, are these no longer valid concerns?

It was never expected that the COVID-19 restriction measures would last forever. The pandemic must pass eventually. It has set our country back significantly, economically and socially. But the question is: Has it truly passed? Or has our Government decided to follow other countries by removing COVID-19 restrictions despite the fact that Jamaica has failed to achieve even half of the vaccination level required to achieve herd immunity? Ironically, vaccination no longer seems to be a sticking point.

Particularly interesting to note was the courts' failure to rule on the constitutionality of private sector institutions implementing mandatory vaccination policies. Key cases at the supreme court, where the point was raised, saw rulings which, in effect, failed to consider the issue of constitutionality because of technicalities. This was very disappointing at a time when there was a vested public interest and a need for the average citizen to know the court's position on the matter.

I am hopeful that going forward the public, despite the discontinuation of DRMA measures, will exercise care, good sense, and self-preservation in their actions, lest we find ourselves at the mercy of a new wave of the novel coronavirus.

Payton Patterson

paytonpatterson97@gmail.com