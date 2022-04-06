Credit unions don't cull membership

Dear Editor,

On Wednesday March 30, 2022 an article was published in the Jamaica Observer under the headline 'Credit unions culling membership'. Much of the information carried in the article represents a misunderstanding of some facts, which have to be understood in order to give a comprehensive view of the captioned subject. Therefore, the following background information is important.

Credit unions are financial co-operatives that are member-owned. This means that an individual who desires to become a member of a credit union is required to purchase permanent shares which entitles a member to utilise the products and services offered by the credit union. It also gives the member voting rights and entitles him/her to be eligible for election to serve on the statutory committees or other subcommittees.

The permanent share requirement across credit unions is varied and range between $500 to $3,000. This qualifying amount represents the member's equity holding in the credit union and on which returns in the form of dividends are paid.

Dividends are declared on the recommendation of the credit union's board and must be given the consent of the Department of Co-operative and Friendly Societies for distribution. The final amount to be distributed is approved by the members at a general meeting. Members eligible to receive dividends on permanent share holdings are those on the membership register for the period for which the dividends are declared. All members who meet this criteria are entitled to receive dividend payments to their accounts. A member is eligible to utilise the products offered by a credit union, one of which is savings and deposit accounts on which interest is paid in keeping with the credit union's policies.

The facts: A member who utilises these products may at some time not carry out transactions on these accounts which will render the account dormant if this persists for 12 months or more. In these circumstances the individual still remains a member of the credit union and is still entitled to dividends on his/her permanent shares. In keeping with internal controls best practices, dormant account balances are transferred to an unclaimed balances account. These amounts remain in the care of the member until the member reactivates the account. During this period within which the savings accounts are dormant, the member does not lose his/her entitlement as a member/part-owner of the credit union. Members are not culled because their accounts are inactive.

The challenge: From time to time credit unions may increase the minimum permanent share amount required to be a part-owner of the entity. In these circumstances an agreed time period is fixed for members to meet the minimum requirement. Where this minimum amount is not met as agreed, the credit union will deem these individuals as non-compliant and ineligible for membership. A further step is taken to remove these individuals from the credit union's membership register. However, if at any time these individuals wish to reinstate their membership or to close their accounts this option is available. In the case of the latter, all funds are returned to the member.

In the final analysis this is what obtains: As a member-owned organisation credit unions must guarantee that due care is taken to ensure that all individuals who attend general meetings and participate in the governance process are eligible to do so.

I hope you will print this response and give it the same prominence as the article.

Claudette Christie

Group Marketing & Communication Manager

Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League Ltd

cchristie@jccul.com