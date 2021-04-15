Crime epidemic a threat to our democracy

Dear Editor,

I'm sickened, saddened, and heartbroken to see what my beloved country, Jamaica, has become — one of the murder capitals of the world.

There's too much bloodshed on our beautiful island.

The death penalty is alive and well in the United States and it should be in Jamaica too. No country should dictate to a sovereign country how to govern its affairs, especially when it is being governed by international standards. We don't hear Amnesty International, along with some First World countries dictating to Saudi Arabia, who practices capital punishment. Why not? Because they're wealthy and don't need financial assistance from anyone.

Jamaica cannot be prosperous with this level of violence and murder, neither can murder be curtailed unless the death penalty is instituted. This level of violence has become a national and international embarrassment. It is not a gender crisis; it is a national crisis.

For example, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic the country was mostly in lockdown mode in 2020; yet, in spite of this, over 1,300 people were murdered. How could this be, one might ask?

It was rather refreshing to learn that two politicians from opposite sides were agreeing that lewd dancehall lyrics are partly responsible for some of the violence that has been plaguing the country. But even though I agree with them, I can't help but ask them to look in the mirror. Because it is the politicians from both sides who started it all by arming their respective supporters during election time.

Even so, there's a lot of blame to go around, which includes the police, the Church, the judiciary, and society on a whole. We have stood by and watched this problem grow into a monster.

The question I keep asking myself is how do so many guns get into the country? This doesn't happen in Barbados or the Cayman Islands, so why Jamaica? The minister of national security has told us what we have already known — that Jamaica is a trans-shipment port for drugs destined for North America, the United States in particular. So any equipment needed to launch the war on drugs should be supplied by the United States. A police post should be established at Rocky Point and manned by both United States and Jamaica law enforcement officers on a 24-hour basis. With corruption, extortion, scamming and violence the country is experiencing a crime epidemic which is way out of hand and is threatening its democracy.

