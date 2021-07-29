Crime is overshadowing the beauty of our country

Dear Editor,

Black, green, and gold are the colours of the flag that represents a little paradise in the Caribbean Sea.

Jamaica, the land of sun and sea, is being overshadowed by dons perpetuating crime and violence against its people. The crime has darkened the clouds over the island, making it difficult for investors to see the country. The murders, rapes, kidnappings, and abuse, especially of the most vulnerable in our society, have caused an increase in the rate of migration and poverty of our people — many of whom are supported by remittances sent by Jamaicans who migrated for a “better life”.

Crime has blinded our eyes to the 'gold' we are standing on and is like a zinc fence preventing us from being among the elite countries of the world. The tall buildings in Atlanta and the sushi in Japan are nothing compared to what Jamaica has to offer.

Do not be so narrow-minded in your views that you would think Jamaica's treasures start and stop in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios. The country's four cardinal points are laden with eye-catching and heart-filling memories that cannot be packaged and presented in a hotel.

We are blessed with the glorious sun as our light 365 days of the year and no dangerous animals, such as grizzly bears, to contend with. And we can camp in the Blue Mountains at nights and enjoy a safe escapade.

Our ackee and salt fish, plantain, fried dumpling, 'pum pum' yam, jerked pork, turn cornmeal, and mackerel rundown with a soft sorrel bag juice will 'tie' any tourist. The country is filled with what the doctor ordered across the length and breadth of the fourteen parishes, including unselfish fruit trees that bear in relays from January to December.

Our forefathers, over 59 years ago, fought to emancipate us from physical and mental slavery, let us not allow a handful of immature hoodlums to throw a tablecloth over the achievements of our past and present heroes. Let us stand together for our black brothers and sisters, and work hard to free our country from the shackles of crime and violence.

Hezekan Bolton

h_e_z_e@hotmail.com