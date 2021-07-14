Cuba needs to move with the times

Last Sunday's protests in certain parts of the northern Caribbean island of Cuba should serve as a wake-up call to the Government of that nation that the time has come for it to re-examine the way in which it runs its territory.

Not since 1994 has there been a more profound statement made by the Cuban people that things must change for the better for its long-suffering population, now in the region of 11.2 million.

Admiration and respect must be shown to the leaders who have governed Cuba since Mr Fidel Castro's men overthrew fascist dictator Fulgencio Batista on New Year's Day, 1959. Then, a far right regime was replaced by one with not only leftist intent, but conviction — and thus began an unbroken 62-year serving of a diet of socialism to the inhabitants of the Spanish-speaking land that has realised both positives and negatives.

On August 5, 1994 the Cuban Government quelled protests, called the Maleconazo uprising, against State policies, following an economic decline caused by the collapse of its partner the Soviet Union, compounded by the American blockade, which resulted in many Cubans fleeing their country of birth mostly by boat, many not even making it to the United States alive.

There are similarities in the stated reasons for Sunday's protest with that staged in 1994 — a food and medicine shortage, countless power cuts, higher cost of purchasing consumer goods, among others.

In response, last Sunday State officials shut down access to the Internet, arrested some protesters, and blamed the US for spurring the disturbances.

We have been moved by the work of the Cuban people over the years. Their bold approach to achieving goals — which would have been straightforward had there not been a US embargo — is amazing.

As well, Cuba has assisted more countries than could have been imagined in the areas such as health care, education, and agriculture.

We, too, have also called on the US to end its now-61-year embargo against the island because it serves no useful purpose.

US President Mr Barack Obama came closest to bridging the political gap, but those gains were wiped away by Mr Donald Trump, who succeeded him, and now, Mr Joe Biden has indicated that he is in no rush to pick up where Mr Obama left off.

But Cuba also owes itself a commitment to move with the times. Calls have been made for leaders to allow rival political movements to participate in the electoral process, and that should be encouraged.

At one point, running private businesses in Cuba was almost non-existent. Nowadays, much of that has changed, but more needs to be done in that regard.

The faces of the protestors along Havana's famous Malecón promenade showed few of those who had anything to do with the 1959 Revolution. It was mainly young people at the head of the mission; those who do not really care much about historical struggles, but who want to function along different political lines.

That ought to be a clear sign to the Administration that a new paradigm exists and preparations must be made for the divergence of thought.

It was sad to see such an uprising in Cuba, a society that Jamaica admires so much, but the leaders of that land, rather than punishing any protester, should carefully examine the ramifications of what led to the action, and seek ways to address the pertinent issues involved.