Cult-like behaviour not only in church

The widespread anguish and disbelief expressed by so many, on social media, particularly, about people subjecting themselves to the cult-like leadership of self-styled crown bishop, the late Mr Kevin Smith, is unhealthy, to say the least.

What that betrays, we think, is a level of ignorance regarding the pervasiveness of cult-like behaviour in mainstream society, perhaps because it hardly ever gets as extreme as the human sacrifice that caused the October 17, 2021 implosion of Smith's Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries.

Mr Smith held supreme command over his flock, seemingly able to get complete obedience, financial access, and deification of himself from them, before the ritualistic killings of two members ended all the madness on that fateful Sunday.

If members' accounts are to be believed, there are many Jamaicans, both in Montego Bay and elsewhere in the country, who are in agony over fears of being outed for their support and association with the church. It is such that gave rise to wild theories that Mr Smith's fatal crash was not mere accident.

The view often shared by people who find the whole thing incredulous that people would surrender themselves, family, and property, so completely to someone they see as a megalomaniac, suggests that a great many people see cult as a religious issue only.

Manson family; Heaven's Gate; Jonestown; Hare Krishna; New Age; Branch Davidian, and the like, are among organisations which conjure up the idea of cult when referenced. Yet, the cult-like behaviour — defined by scholars as “great devotion to a person, idea, object, movement, or work” — may be seen in political groupings, fraternal groups, gangs, criminal associations, and even some businesses.

These usually include influential leaders who inspire devotion and demand loyalty; an inward-looking corporate culture; stringent rules regarding behaviour; and intolerance of deviation from the established norms. To disagree with the group can be downright dangerous.

Researchers tell us that, at the core, cults fulfil the human search for meaning; offer absolute answers to difficult questions such as the meaning of life; and feed our need for structure and order. Some people join simply out of loneliness and a desire to be part of something bigger than themselves.

“Cult leaders know how to speak to these basic desires. Masters of mind control, these 'charming predators' are skilled at exploiting their potential converts' anxieties. They… make recruits feel loved and important, telling them exactly what they like to hear,” according to distinguished clinical professor of leadership development & organisational change at INSEAD Manfred F R Kets de Vries.

“These charmers make their followers believe in all kinds of outlandish concepts, such as complete financial security, constant peace of mind, perfect health, and even eternal life. Their power lies in the promotion of ideas that are simple and seem to make sense — the exact opposite of the ambiguity, contradiction and uncertainty of day-to-day life.”

But often behind this veneer of charm, many cult leaders possess antisocial and even psychopathic personality traits, seeming to be after unheeded access to three things more than most; power, money and sex.

The more knowledgeable a person is, the greater the likelihood of seeing the cult or cult-like behaviour for what it is.