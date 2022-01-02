Culture, crime, politics and solutions

The two most impressive social welfare systems in the world are to be found in Holland and England. That is my opinion. Other views may differ, but no one can say their systems are not impressive.

However, Holland was the country that the Vikings hailed from and England has probably the worst history of any nation. Their treachery was active up to the early part of the last century when they partitioned India into pieces.

This created Pakistan, a move that cost a million lives. Fast-forward 100 years and look at them now.

Why is this relevant? It shows that people, countries, and cultures change over time. Sometimes it just requires a trigger. In England's case it was the suffrage report. In the case of The Netherlands, it was World War II.

In Jamaica we have been fighting criminal gangs and conduct for so long that we have developed a culture of acceptance. Governments are elected on promises to improve the standard of living of the electorate, not on plans to curb crime.

However, I feel that the next election will be determined by the leader who can convince the country that he or she will find the solution to the homicide crisis. This is, basically, the leader who can stop the killers from killing the killers.

You see, the fact that 300 of us regular people are being killed annually does not hold any political water. The number is not alarming from a public relations stance. It is the 1,000 gang-related murders that the press runs with like a rugby player does a ball in a sprint to score.

So going forward the electorate wants to see a plan without long-winded terms such as “developing the intelligence-driven apparatus” and “operational response”, etc. That is not going to win this one. A massive expansion plan of the police force and a 'one slip and you stay in jail' plan is what will win it.

Both leaders know this and both understand politics and how to win. So, finally, they will be forced to come with a real plan and no bull.

They both have challenges regarding their image of toughness and competence in fighting the gangs.

Mark Golding is largely viewed as a pacifist and sympathetic to the gangs by the law enforcement community. This is because, during his time in office, it was agreed that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) should have the power to arrest police officers.

Andrew Holness, because he is a moderate, has not really been able to reduce crime to expected levels. It's not a really fair assessment though. Many like to forget that we are coming from 1,647 murders in 2017, but the public does not see it my way. There is also the issue that both represent garrison communities.

The big picture here is that both will have to change before the next election. And, if either wins on a promise to do what is needed and fail to keep that promise, he will not get another term.

We are that fed up. Bear in mind, they are both outstanding candidates.

Crime aside, Andrew Holness's tenure has been good. He is liked by even the Opposition and has that Barack Obama touch that makes us feel that he genuinely has our interest at heart.

Mark Golding is brilliant, and although we may differ on his views regarding criminal rights, I know he has good intentions.

Do not take candidates like these two for granted. In the great United States in 2016, they had to choose between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, and they have 330 million people. Hmmm!

So, if my optimism is correct, and one of these two gentlemen can listen to those of us who know what is needed and effect necessary changes, then the killers will stop killing each other.

All you have to do is make the gangsters afraid to do it. It is possible, even likely. But here is the question: What will they do when they stop killing each other?

There are about 10,000 of them at large already.

Approximately 1,000 die and 1,000 more are recruited annually. This must be true, or the count would not remain the same.

Based on this theory, if they stop killing each other in 10 years, there will be 20,000 and in 20 years 30,000. Do you think they are going to get jobs and will change?

What they will do is organise and focus on preying on the rest of us. Or worse – they could demand representation.

It would not be the first time that gangsters become so powerful that they had to be included in Government. Look at Gerry Adams in Northern Ireland.

We need a plan for the day that our strategy succeeds. The day that the gangsters stop killing each other is coming. The day that they increase the murders inflicted on us is nigh.

Think, if they kill 700 innocent people and no criminals in 2022, the statistics will indicate that we are improving. This will be the case even if rapes, robberies, and extortions triple. Why? Because we are that limited in our thought process. All we care about is the homicide tally.

So let us get ready for the success of our Government's plans, irrespective of the party. Let us prepare to grill up and batten down. Trust me, we, the regular citizens, will be the new victims.

Where does that leave us? We need a solution that involves the micro-targeting of the next generation of killers. Law enforcement knows who they are. We must find ways to intervene.

We need to do it now. It's not like we are saying to fix the lives of 400,000 paupers. That would be great, but it is not doable in a generation. We can, nonetheless, target the selected adolescent males and drastically change the trajectory of their lives.

I can show you 50 in my division alone who will be committing murder by age 18. They are only 12 years old now.

There are many officers who can do the same in their divisions. We have failed to properly decide what to do with the political warriors of the 1970s civil war and the culture we created. Now their grandchildren are killing us.

Let us not make the same mistake twice.

