Dare we hope for an improved justice system in 2022?

Dear Editor,

Some people have given up on certain things in life, but let us not give up hope that the justice system will become a better one in 2022 – a justice system that will be fair and honest in all its dealings and that the judges will listen to the people's cries and comply by granting them justice.

In 2022 we would like to see significant changes, especially as it relates to the Criminal Justice (Administration) Act, so that criminals will be punished severely, once and for all. It should also endorse the call for the death penalty, and give violent criminals life in prison without parole.

A murderer who brutally slaughters more than one person with a knife or a machete should not be kept alive – eating food, feeding on taxpayers money, and living comfortably in prison. That dirty habit must stop. The buggers should be put to death as soon as possible.

A wrongdoer who is found guilty of possessing an illegal gun should be given no less than 50 years in prison if we are truly serious about our crime-fighting. We need to instill great fear in these crime monsters in the new year so that they will think twice before butchering people.

More Jamaicans need to lament and show remorse when someone is brutally murdered.

Finally, in 2022, let us pause for a moment of silence to remember those who didn't live to see Christmas 2021 or the new year, and I am proposing that three days of mourning be observed for the 40,000-odd people who have been murdered in Jamaica over the past three to four decades (that's my rough estimation).

Donald Mckoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com