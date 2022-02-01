Dear FLA, a sexist culture endangers our women

Dear Editor,

Women are at a disadvantage when they apply to the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) solely on the basis of being a woman. Deeply rooted in the sexist, machismo, and exaggerated masculine mentality within the Jamaican society, women are not a priority to be armed by the FLA.

It is high time that the men on all the rungs of our society take responsibility for their role in the problem of violence against women. A woman under the age of 30 with property of high value and a career that exposes her to threats on her life is denied a firearm licence without proper consideration. Yet a man, two years younger, with no property of value, similar career, and no threats on his life is granted a firearm licence within a year. The woman's age is called into question and the man's is not. The difference? Anatomy.

I can hand-pick off the top of my head five male colleagues under the age of 30 who were all issued permits with less of a need than my female colleagues who have been denied. The capability of these women to handle a firearm is called into question based on age and sex. This is not an anomaly, but the norm under which the FLA operates.

To be clear, the Shane Dalling-led FLA board seemingly denies permits based on the idea that women do not have a need to be armed and that young women, despite their circumstances, are less responsible to hold a firearm than a man of the same or lesser age and of similar circumstances.

What else should women do to prove that they are in grave danger in this country and have a need to be protected? Die? Women should not have to be killed for their security needs to be considered. The FLA takes the cries for protection in our firearm licence application blithely, and it is not until we end up dead that the façade of concern comes rolling in.

Similar to the Chinese business owners who were recently murdered in St Elizabeth after they expressed a need to be armed but were denied a licence by the FLA, I am a woman who has been robbed, who has narrowly escaped attacks on her life, who has to drive an extra 30 minutes in circles each day to ensure today isn't the day armed men come to do whatever they feel like doing to me. I am a woman who cannot go to my parking space within my residence, at the shopping centres, and at work without someone being present because I am fearful. I have to live in constant terror because the FLA has leaders who deem young women, like myself, as unworthy of protecting themselves.

Women do not have the privilege of walking safely beyond their gates after sunset or before sunrise in this country regardless of their address. Women are a constant prey for robbers, rapists, murderers, and even petty criminals who harass them at the traffic lights with their extortionist and intimidating behaviour. Women cannot exist in this country comfortably. We have a constant target on our backs. Yet, an authority body that was set up to regulate the lawful use of firearms so that law-abiding citizens can protect themselves, their property, and their families has constantly failed us.

This is not an indictment on the entire security ministry, but it is specifically a raw, unfiltered, and real reflection of the FLA and its head. This invidious practice in relation to women is a known secret among people across government ministries, technocrats, business people, the police, soldiers, and other civil servants alike who have either experienced it first-hand or witnessed the practice.

There isn't a blueprint on how to obtain a firearm licence, but applicants must prove their need to be armed. Still, if a woman and a man present the same information in their application or the man presents a less convincing case, the man is likely to be given precedence. He is more likely than the woman to be successful in obtaining a licence. The prejudice is clear.

The general public has very little confidence in the FLA and believes that it is helping to ensure that criminals win this war that has been waged against decent, responsible, law-abiding citizens, specifically women, and that, in and of itself, is a failure of the entity.

The integrity of the FLA is non-existent, and wherever there's a head that's too big, the body usually suffers.

Endangered Women

