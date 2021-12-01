Death and its tales

Dear Editor,

Death resulting from COVID-19 has prompted some peculiarities about our approach to the transitioning from life to death.

Consider the following: With the recent COVID-19-related passing of retired US five-star General Colin Powell it was oddly reported by a major British media corporation at the end of that broadcast byte that Powell had been “fully vaccinated”. This is in stark contrast to our local reports of similar COVID-19-related deaths, indicating the deceased's vaccination status if they had not been vaccinated, but never if they had been vaccinated.

Possibly, there was some geo-politics involved in that British media house disclosing General Powell's vaccination status, with the seemingly disproportionate resistance which the British/ Swedish jab had been getting from US health authorities. This, though, does not detract from the imbalance which obtains from news reports as it pertains to COVID-19-related deaths. What we would love to see is this 'causal' feature of reports of deaths being applied to road traffic accident fatalities and the wearing, or failure thereof, of seat belts and crash helmets, albeit still in a balanced manner.

Which takes us to the next illustration. Some photos of the now-deceased, but still notorious, Pastor Kevin O Smith while he was being stretchered to get medical treatment for his traffic accident-inflicted injuries, showed him with his face mask on. In spite of what some experts tell us about face mask not significantly impeding efficient breathing, when the human body is trying to recover from or minimise its 'oxygen debt', it is only sensible that we endeavour to allow it to do so.

When a patient asks a pharmacist if smoking will affect his or her medications, regardless that there is no evidence of smoking's interference, it is irrefutable that all physiological processes require energy to proceed, including in the dynamics of healing and keeping alive and well, and unhampered oxygenation of blood through breathing is absolutely crucial to this end. Smoking doesn't help.

Mask-wearing policies in clinical and other oxygen-demanding settings have to be promptly reviewed, lest we continue to be unconsciously complicit in the morbidity and demise of critically-ill or sensitive patients.

On a more personal note, a business associate recently lost his grown child to a chronic, but reversible condition. Normally the cause of death is put on the back burner in those few moments of grief during the imparting of such sad news, but he unhesitatingly volunteered to offer it, presumably because it was not COVID-1. Another father, who was COVID-19-vaccinated was heard telling his grown son that he would rather to know that his son dies having been vaccinated, than die and not be vaccinated. As Jesus once said, in blasting one of His disciples for rebuking the prophesy and honour of fulfilling His Heavenly Father's will, “You are concerned [more] with things that are of men than the things that are of Heaven.” This is why there is hardly any to 'confess' that COVID-19 was sent by God, and that He's able to do so, much less to perceive why He did so.

Andre O Sheppy

Norwood Meadows

St James

astrangely@outlook.com