Demystifying the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Dear Editor,

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for administration to children five to 11 years old. This will inevitably lead to increased demand worldwide and will require appropriate logistical support to facilitate distribution and administration.

This Pfizer vaccine has been touted as one of the more difficult to manage and transport due to its requirement for extreme temperature storage conditions.

The vaccine has three different storage conditionalities. The first is storage in an ultra-cold freezer with a temperature ranging from -90°C and -60°C. In this environment, the manufacturers' expiry date prevails.

The second storage option is in a freezer with a temperature ranging from -25°C to -15°C. Under these circumstances the vaccine may be stored for up to two weeks.

The third and most relevant storage condition is that of refrigerator storage. The temperature range can be between 2°C and 8°C, which is the same temperature range used to store the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the polio; diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DPT); and measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines. Further, the Pfizer vaccine “once mixed can be left at room temperature (2°C to 25°C) for up to six hours”.

The Pfizer vaccine requires mixing prior to administration. Mixing and dilution of medication is neither a novel or difficult activity for health-care workers. In essence, there is no rational explanation for any qualified member of the health sector to be excluded from this exercise.

A little over a month ago, the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), to much fanfare, announced the inclusion of private entities in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines. This was to improve the access and crowding issues which had plagued vaccine distribution in the past.

Now that the Pfizer vaccine is available and demand is at a premium, the MOHW has reverted to the very position which it had identified as being problematic in the past — centralising the Pfizer vaccine distribution and excluding the private entities from this activity.

Vaccine hesitancy certainly plays a role in our low immunisation coverage; however, in my view, vaccine management and distribution methods are also significant contributors.

Dr Orville Nembhard

titanodn@gmail.com