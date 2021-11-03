Despicable profiteering in a health crisis

Our lead story in yesterday's edition was not the first time that we have highlighted the inequality in COVID-19 testing that exists in the country and the fact that it has become a thriving business for private individuals.

On September 5 this year the Sunday Observer reported that COVID-19 testing had become a cash cow for many people, some of whom are charging thousands of dollars for a single test. Our report also pointed out that some individuals have engaged in the business without having the required accreditation from the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation.

One medical doctor who provides COVID-19 tests told us that the prevailing practice is that several approved labs sell tests to unapproved labs. In return, the unapproved labs state that they are affiliated with the approved lab and a percentage of each test is reportedly given to the approved labs as part of the deal.

He explained that labs purchase the kits for as much as $47,000 and resell for $2,500 per test to the unapproved labs. Each kit contains 25 tests; therefore, the resale value is $62,500. From there, additional mark-ups are applied to the cost of testing, which results in squeezing consumers dry.

In yesterday's story Dr Carolyn Gomes, a member of the board of the Global Fund for HTB and Malaria, who is also a civil society representative on the Access to COVID Tools Accelerator, told us that since last year the Global Fund and a partner organisation have been working to develop and distribute COVID-19 testing kits to make sure that they were up to standard and pre-qualified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Money, she said, was raised to make these tests available to countries that were beneficiaries of Global Fund grants. However, since last year she has been trying, with very little success, to encourage the Jamaican Government to make greater use of the antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDT).

The situation as it now exists, Dr Gomes pointed out, is that we have severely limited access to COVID-19 testing to people who can afford to pay anywhere between US$20 and US$50, sometimes more.

This is scandalous, especially when one considers that an antigen RDT costs US$2.50 to produce and supply.

Last year, in the very early stages of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton told the country that the Government, through the public health system, was managing testing and, at the time, no permission was granted to any private entity to either import or administer COVID-19 tests. To be fair to Dr Tufton, he did explain the rationale for that policy and we accepted that it was important for the health authorities to be in control of the data relating to the virus and its spread.

However, it is obvious that once the decision was taken to move beyond the public health system, nothing was done to protect Jamaicans who are unable to afford high fees for testing.

So what now obtains is basically the wild west of COVID-19 testing, with many individuals — some of them lacking in qualifications for the health sector — profiteering in a health crisis. It is despicable, and the health ministry should be ashamed to have let it come to this.

However, it can redeem itself by fully engaging the Global Fund and, as Dr Gomes said, make greater use of the antigen rapid diagnostic tests.